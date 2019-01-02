Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Jan. 4

First Friday Art Opening
The opening reception for Evolution of an Artist: Paintings by Kari Waltz. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m Jan. 4.
First Friday Art Crawl
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on January’s First Friday in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Ampersand Guild and Macon Arts Alliance, Cherry Street, Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
First Friday Opening Reception
The opening reception for Dispatches from the Garden, works by Andrew Catanese, with artist meet and greet and light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery at 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 5-8 p.m. Jan. 4.
Earth Lodge Tour
Take ranger-led tour and learn about the 1,000-year-old floor. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Jan. 5 and 11.
The Resolution
Comedy featuring Bishop Henry Channel III, Lady Felicia Channel and Adrien “Smoke” Threats, along wiht psalmists Drew and Hasan Green. Presented by Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 in advance, $25 at door. 6 p.m. Jan. 5.
Helms College Open House
Visit and learn about the school. Presented by Helms College, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
“Safety Last!”
Ron Carter will perform organ accompaniment during a showing of the classic 1923 Harold Lloyd silent film. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Jan. 6.
Chicago Steppin Class
The MacTown Smooth Steppers presents: Chicago-style steppin classes. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
$10 a person, $15 couple. 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
Free Tax Talk
Learn about taxes with field expert George Cauble. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
Poetry & Spoken Word
Listen to works from local artists. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.
$10, free for performers. 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
Wesleyan Market
Featuring a variety of locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art, and jewelry by local artisans. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free admission. 9 a.m. Jan. 12.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-6 p.m. through Jan. 12.
Introduction to Digital Photography
In this 2.5-hour workshop, Andy Carter will explain the secrets to taking a good photo for beginners. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$30. 1 p.m. Jan. 12.
Kool-Aid & Canvas
An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. The students learn a variety of painting techniques to inspire them in their own creative endeavors. For ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$20 includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
Drink & Ink
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create a 9x12 painting using ink and watercolor. No painting experience required. Artist Heather Mclaurin will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$25, includes all materials for the class (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
“The Guilty”
When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
“Evita”
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit musical based on the life of Argentina’s Evita Peron. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$45-$65. 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
32nd annual Festival of Trees
An annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees, decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Jan. 15.
Clay Studio Night
A lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project will be provided, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$15, includes all supplies ($10 for members). 6-9 p.m. Jan 10.
Beginning Wheel
Learn the basic principles of making pottery on the wheel in this eight-week class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$170 for members, $200 for non-members. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7-Feb. 25.
Basics of Watercolor Painting
In this 8-week class, you’ll gain an in-depth overview of watercolor painting, including supplies and materials, different techniques, finding inspiration, and creating your own travel watercolor kit. This class is open to beginners with little painting experience, as well as intermediate artists who wish to review the basics of watercolor. Artist Kari Waltz will teach this class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$260 for non-members, $215 for members. Supply fee (optional): $51.75. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8-Feb. 26.
Argentine Tango dance class
Learn the famous dance with a weekly class led by instructor Clint Rauscher. Tapas and wine can be purchased. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco Ristorante Italiano, 4581 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$15. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 4.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, 24-hour reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. daily.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments