Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Dec. 28

“The Lion King”
Enjoy the Disney family classic with popcorn, sodas, and hot cocoa for $1 each. Presented by Georgia Sports Hall of Fame at 301 Cherry St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
Peter G. Appling and Ballard Hudson Reunion - Hall Of Fame Induction
A reunion of two schools that were closed that have a rich history and traditions, and the newly formed Halls Of Fame for both schools. Presented by Lightfoot Enterprises at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pwy., Macon.
Free. 8 p.m. Dec. 29.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except drinks). 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
The Devon Allman Project
Concert with special guests Duane Betts and Berry Oakley Jr. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$39.50-$50. 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
11th annual New Year’s Eve Big Bash
An evening of music by The Grapevine Band, dancing and a silent auction that supports individuals served by The Arc Macon. Presented by The Arc Macon at Historic Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St., Macon.
$300 for table (seats 8), we have for $40 individual table seating, $30 general admission. 7 p.m. Dec. 31.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Spend your New Year’s Eve with ice skating, live music and more. Presented by city of Perry at Carroll Street, Perry.
Free admission, skating is $5 for children 10 and younger and $7 for adults. 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza
This annual light show spans four city blocks, extending the entire length of Poplar Street and from Poplar Street over to Cherry Street in downtown Macon. Presented by Main Street Macon, Macon Pops and NewTown Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. through Jan. 4.
First Friday Art Crawl
Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events during January’s First Friday in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal and Ampersand Guild and Macon Arts Alliance at Cherry Street, Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. Jan. 4.
Earth Lodge Tour
Take ranger tour to the earth lodge and learn about the 1,000 year old floor. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
2018 Light More Homes
The 11th annual light display benefits Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. Presented by Macon Area Habitat for Humanity at Chick-fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 5.
The Resolution
Comedy featuring Bishop Henry Channel III, Lady Felicia Channel and Adrien “Smoke” Threats, along wiht psalmists Drew and Hasan Green. Presented by Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 in advance, $25 at door. 6 p.m. Jan. 5.
Chicago Steppin Class
The MacTown Smooth Steppers presents: Chicago-style steppin classes. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
$10 a person, $15 couple. 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-6 p.m. through Jan. 12.
32nd annual Festival of Trees
An annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees, decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Jan. 15.
Beginning Wheel
Learn the basic principles of making pottery on the wheel in this eight-week class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$170 for members, $200 for non-members. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7-Feb. 25.
Beginning Drawing
In this six-week drawing class, you’ll learn to draw a variety of subjects, including stilllives, landscapes and people, using the basic elements of drawing. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.
$175 for non-members, $145 for members. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7-Feb. 25.
Soul Sights: Macon Guided Van Tour
From architectural masterpieces to the places that inspired musical legends, this one-hour tour is a journey through the heart of Georgia. Walk-ins are welcomed. Presented by Visit Macon, 450 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$7-$8. 11 a.m. Dec. 29.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, 24-hour reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. daily.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
