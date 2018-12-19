Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Dec. 21

Open Mic Night
Local musicians are welcomed on stage to share their works. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
$10, free for performers. 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Handmade Holiday
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Artisan gifts, glass ornaments, jewelry, sculpture, photography and paintings curated from collections of regional artists for the gifting season. Free gift wrap. Purchases support programs of the nonprofit agency. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. 10 a.m. through Dec. 28.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 1st Street, Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Ronnie & Debra Laws in concert
Presented by The Douglass Theatre. Music legends Ronnie Laws and Debra Laws visit Macon for a very special holiday concert. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 in advance, $30 door. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Christmas Stories and Songs with John Berry
Returning to The Grand Opera House for the 22nd year, Berry’s special take on the Christmas season has become a Macon tradition. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
Tickets: $35-$40. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
The Douglass Theatre Presents ... Holiday Treats
Come celebrate the holiday season with your favorite movies on the Douglass big screen. Presented by Douglass Theatre 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 1 p.m. “Polar Express 3-D,” 4 p.m. “It’s a Wonderful Life” and 7 p.m. “This Christmas.” Dec. 22.
U Create Macon Kidz Market
Come join us for the Open House at the new center. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at U Create Macon, 2000 Third Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon Dec. 22.
“Miracle on 34th”
Beloved Christmas movie that proves Santa Claus is real. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.
Free. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Santa’s Secret Shop
Santa’s been hard at work all year getting his secret shop ready for a magical children’s gift shopping experience. Let the kiddos shop for everyone on their holiday list. Presented by Museum of Arts & Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through Dec. 23.
Macon Exchange Pop-up Shop
Shop for unique & local gifts this holiday season at the Macon Exchange Pop-up Shop located at 368 Second Street. Presented by NewTown Macon at Macon Exchange, 368 Second St., Macon.
Free admission. Noon through Dec. 23.
Carol Festival: The Dawn of Redeeming Grace
An hour of audience carol singing with Tom Granum on the pipe organ. Presented by Mulberry Street United Methodist Church at 719 Mulberry St., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Dec. 23.
Umoja Celebration & Unity Awards Program
A joyful excursion into the seven principals of Kwanzaa through live dance, music, poetry, video arts and appreciation of the historic Afrocentric journey from antiquity. Reception afterward. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Free. 7 p.m. Dec. 26.
Trivia Night at Society Garden
Hosted by Ben Potter. Win drink tickets every round. New cozy indoor lounge. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 27.
Monuments for Heroes Who Have None
Featured artist is Charvis Z. Harrell. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Dec. 27.
Peter G. Appling and Ballard Hudson Reunion and Hall Of Fame Induction
A reunion of two schools that were closed that have a rich history and traditions, and the newly formed Halls of Fame for both schools. Presented by Lightfoot Enterprises at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
Free. 8 p.m. Dec. 29.
Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza
This annual light show spans four city blocks, extending the entire length of Poplar Street and from Poplar Street over to Cherry Street in downtown Macon. Presented by Main Street Macon, Macon Pops and NewTown Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. through Jan. 4.
2018 Light More Homes
The 11th annual light display benefits Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. Presented by Macon Area Habitat for Humanity at Chick-fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 5.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-6 p.m. through Jan. 12.
32nd annual Festival of Trees
An annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees, decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Jan. 15.
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments