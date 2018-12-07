Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Dec. 14

“A Christmas Carol”
From Nebraska Theatre Caravan comes the beloved Charles Dickens’ classic story, ensemble music. Presented by Grand Opera House at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$35-$40. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Movie Night at The Grand: “Love Actually”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As Christmas approaches, several couples in London deal with the professional and love lives in this popular romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and other popular stars. Presented by Grand Opera House at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$5. 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Christmas with Pianist R. Cornelius Spencer & Friends
Pianist R. Cornelius Spencer features a collaboration of Georgia artists in an evening performance of classic Christmas and holiday favorites. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25, $30 at door, $20 apiece for group of 10 or more. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Holiday Ornaments Watch & Shop
Come watch the magic of wood-burning crafts, aka Pyrography. Heidi Clinite, will make wood-burned ornaments starting at $3. Kids are welcome to draw their own designs for her to burn for $5. Shopping and snacks, too. Presented by NewTown Macon at Macon Exchange, 368 Second St., Macon.
Free admission. 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
Wellston Winds “Music of the Season”
A community band concert filled with the joyous sounds of the holiday season. Presented by Wellston Winds Community Band at Houston County High School Auditorium, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins.
Free. 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
“La Traviata”
Presented by The Met Opera Live in HD. Yannick Nézet-Seguin conducts Michael Mayer’s richly textured new production featuring an 18th-century setting that changes with seasons. An informational talk by Martha Duke will begin at 12:30 p.m. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$15, $20, $24. 12:55 p.m. Dec. 15.
“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”
Belle tries to show the Beat what joys the holiday season brings. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.
Free. 12:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
“Mary Poppins”
The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Presented by Theatre Macon at Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$25, $20 senior 60 and older, $15 students through age 22. 8 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
“Antony and Cleopatra”
One of Shakespeare’s most popular histories. Production by NT Live. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20, $15 seniors and students. 3 p.m. Dec. 16.
Games in the Afternoon
Bring your friends for an evening of game playing fun. Enjoy the featured demo game or play a few fast and fun classics. Hosted by Smallville Hobby Store. Presented by Ampersand Guild at Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
Free. 1:30 p.m. through Dec. 19.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude and Lunch
A 30-minute concert featuring Jasmine Habersham, soprano, with Nelda Chapman, organist. Followed by an optional catered lunch. Presented by St. Josephs Catholic Church at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free, $10 optional lunch. Noon Dec. 20.
“Twelve O’Clock High”
Gregory Peck takes over a troubled bomber unit and gets them in fighting shape. Part of “Classic War Movies” series. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base.
Free. 3 p.m. Dec. 19.
Macon Exchange Pop-up Shop
Shop for unique and local gifts this holiday season. Presented by NewTown Macon at Macon Exchange, 368 Second St., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-2 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Handmade Holiday
Features artisan gifts, glass ornaments, jewelry, sculpture, photography and paintings thoughtfully curated from collections of regional artists for the gifting season. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 28.
Monuments for Heroes Who Have None
Featured artist is Charvis Z. Harrell. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 28.
Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza
This annual light show spans four city blocks, extending the entire length of Poplar Street and from Poplar Street over to Cherry Street in downtown Macon. Presented by Main Street Macon, Macon Pops and NewTown Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. through Jan. 4.
2018 Light More Homes
The 11th annual light display benefits Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. Presented by Macon Area Habitat for Humanity at Chick-fil-A, 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 5:30 p.m. through Jan. 5.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-6 p.m. through Jan. 12.
Comments