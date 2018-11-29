Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 30

Candy Canes & Cocktails Preview Party
Be among the first to view the beautiful trees at Perry’s Festival of Trees while listening to music of the season and enjoying food and drink from The Perfect Pear. Presented by Perry’s Festival of Trees at Perry Welcome Center, 101 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry.
$20. 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
Holiday Light Show Extravaganza with Macon Pops!
Join in the holiday festivities downtown with a live kick-off concert of holiday music showcasing Macon Pops in downtown Macon. Presented by Macon Pops at Intersection of First St. and Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Nov.30.
Handmade Holiday
Features artisan gifts, glass ornaments, jewelry, sculpture, photography and paintings thoughtfully curated from collections of regional artists for the gifting season. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Through Dec. 28.
Monuments for Heroes Who Have None
Featured Artist: Charvis Z. Harrell. Opening reception: Nov. 30, 3-8p.m. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Nov.28 - Dec. 28.
Holiday Lantern Night Walk
Take a guided walk from the Visitor Center to the Great Temple Mound with a Ranger. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Highway, Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Jack Mitchener, organist, Mercer Singers, Mercer Women’s Choir and Mercer Brass Choir. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 1.
Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza
This annual light show spans four city blocks, extending the entire length of Poplar St. over to Cherry St. in downtown Macon. Presented by Main Street Macon, Macon Pops and NewTown Macon at Poplar St. and Third St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Jan. 4.
Once Upon This Island
Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School presents “Once Upon This Island.” Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$10, $3 Bibb students, $8 faculty & staff. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Holiday Jam
Features a Latin jazz theme, led by master percussionist Miguel Castro’s group Son Jazzy. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
$25.00, free for Cotton Club members. 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Annual Christmas Concert
Wesleyan’s beloved Annual Christmas Concert featuring Concert Choir, the Wesleyannes and Christmas carol sing-alongs. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Dec. 2.
Holiday Sale
Unique art by local artists. Presented by Cabin Sale at 494 Northminster Drive, Macon.
Free. 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 6 p.m. Nov. 30 - Dec. 2.
Patrick Trudell and friends concert
Christmas music program with Patrick Trudell on flute playing imaginative variations of Christmas favorites, along with piano and other musicians. Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association at First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Dr, Warner Robins.
$15, free for students. 3 p.m. Dec. 2.
Christmas Parade Ride
Join Bike Walk Macon to spread some holiday cheer in the Annual Main Street Macon Christmas Parade. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at 338 Poplar St, Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Dec. 2.
Second Annual Christmas Prediction Run
Lace up your sneakers and join us for this fun, family-friendly event. All proceeds will go directly to help bring Christmas to the residents of Lynn Haven. At Old Gray Elementary School, 273 Railroad St., Gray.
Free, suggested $5 or more donation. 3 p.m. Dec. 2.
Mercer University Orchestra Concert
Ward Stare, conductor. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at Neva Langley Fickling Hall, McCorkle Music Building, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Mercer Flute Choir - Fantastic Flutes
Kelly Via, conductor. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at Neva Langley Fickling Hall, McCorkle Music Building, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Perry’s Festival of Trees
A week-long family holiday event that features festively decorated Christmas trees, children’s activities and entertainment. At Perry Welcome Center, 101 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry.
Free. 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. Nov 30 - Dec. 8.
The Nutcracker
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia continues to captivate and delight audiences in their 34th annual production. At The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
Ticket prices vary. 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 - Dec. 9.
Classic War Movie Series
The Museum of Aviation Foundation offers this free fall/winter movie series. At Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Warner Robins.
Free. 2 p.m., 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 22.
Private Music Lessons
Presented by Otis Redding Foundation at 339 Cotton Ave., Macon.
Call or email foundation for pricing information. Varius times and days.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. At Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Through Jan. 12, 2019.
32nd Annual Festival of Trees
Annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees, decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular Museum admission applies. Through Jan. 15, 2019.
