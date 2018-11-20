Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 23

Clay Ornaments for Kids
Children ages 6 and older will learn how to paint two ceramic ornaments, and then how to create their own unpainted ornament out of clay. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.
$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 23.
Acoustic Workshop Annual Post-Thanksgiving Concert
Shane Bridges and Josh Carson are back together again for one night only. Campfires, good friends and some of the best music you can imagine sung by two of Macon’s favorite singer-songwriters. An annual Thanksgiving tradition. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
$10, 8 p.m. Nov. 23.
Handmade Holiday
Handmade Holiday features artisan gifts, glass ornaments, jewelry, sculpture, photography and paintings curated from collections of regional artists for the gifting season. Free gift wrapping. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. 10 a.m. through Dec. 28.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-6 p.m. through Jan. 12.
Coffee & Canvas
Learn to create an 11x14 painting in a fun, relaxed setting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials. 1 p.m. Nov. 24.
Middle Georgia Jazz & Blues All-Stars Concert
Featuring the Divine Divas of Soul, Baatin-Bo Ponder, Harold Thomas, Kadir Muhammad, Tyrone Cullers, Ben Brown, Ronald Carr and Craig Wright, and special guest performers. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$15 advance/$20 at the door. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
32nd annual Festival of Trees
This annual exhibit features stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through Jan. 15.
Planes and Trains
Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club and Museum of Aviation team up for a week of large layouts of model railroads in the Century of Flight hangar. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base.
Free. 9 a.m. through Nov. 25.
“The Madness of George III”
The story of the British king’s struggles with family and insanity. A production of National Theatre Live. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20, $15 seniors and students. 3 p.m. Nov. 25.
McDuffie Masterclass
Violin with Catherine Cho. Presented by Robert McDuffie Center for Strings and Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at Bell House, 315 College St., Macon.
Free. Noon Nov. 26.
Fabian Concert Series: No. 3
Catherine Cho, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano; and McDuffie Center for Strings young artists. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building - Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
$15, free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Macon Bike Party: Pajamboree!
Break out your PJs, onesies and your favorite blankie or stuffed animal and get ready for Macon’s coziest ride. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at 338 Poplar St, Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 28.
Macon Flowers Project
Drop-in to a flower-making workshop to create a ceramics flower that will be part of a collaboratively made community project. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
5:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
Vinyasa Yoga
Join instructor Christina Murray for stress relieving Vinyasa Yoga sessions. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donation-based participation. 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Watercolor & Wine
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on and learn to create a 9x12 painting using watercolor. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$25, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Nov. 29.
Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Featuring Jack Mitchener, organist, Mercer Singers, Mercer Women’s Choir and Mercer Brass Choir. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
Holiday Sale
Unique art pieces by local artists. Presented by Cabin Sale, 494 Northminster Drive, Macon.
Free. 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
Iran: Women Only
Portraits show the daily life of today’s Iranian woman: their playful spirit, shopping, recording videos on smartphones, painting their nails and wearing colorful clothing. Presented by Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 9 a.m. through Dec. 14.
Santa’s Secret Shop
Santa’s been hard at work all year getting his Secret Shop ready for a magical children’s gift shopping experience. Let the kiddos shop for everyone on their holiday list. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts & Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
10 a.m. Through Dec 23.
Soul Sights: Macon Guided Van Tour
From architectural masterpieces to the places that inspired musical legends, this one-hour journey through the heart of Georgia is a can’t-miss. Presented by Visit Macon at Visit Macon, 450 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$8, $7 seniors and military. 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 29. To book a tour, go to http://www.visitmacon.org and click the yellow “Book Van Tour” button. You can also call 478-743-1074. Walk-ins are welcome. Saturdays through Dec 29, 2018 at 11:00 am
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
