Music and dancing add even more magic to classic tale of Scrooge and Tiny Tim

This year, experience Christmas in a different way with Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in the Perry Player’s performance of “A Christmas Carol the Musical.”
The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story. However, this version has lots of singing, dancing and a lot of choreography, said director Hunter Hufnagel.
“There are a few different versions of the show, but what makes this a little bit different is it is the Broadway musical that came out in the 1990s,” he said. “It’s written by all the same people who do the Disney movies, so it feels like a Disney movie. There’s lots of big dance numbers. ... It’s just a musical of the story of the book, and they tell it with singing and dancing throughout the entire musical.”
“Many people are familiar with the story of “A Christmas Carol,” but many people are not aware that it was made into a musical,” said Justin Carr, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present. “It actually played at New York’s Paramount Theatre every December in the ‘90s and early 2000s.”
Although the musical is only an hour in length, in 2015 when Perry Players put on the musical for the first time, tickets sold out within a week. As a result, Hufnagel said they are having 17 performances to help accommodate demand. More than 60 people make up the cast of the musical, and about half of those are children.
Carr, who is acting in his second Christmas musical with Perry Players, said, “Last Christmas, we did ‘Annie’ and the kids are such an important part of this and every Christmas story; the super talented group of kids that we have this year are sure to not disappoint. ... The music and acting are both top notch.”
The story, although very haunting anyway with three ghosts, also has a very magical aspect to it, said Hufnagel, who is playing Ebeneezer Scrooge for the third time in his career. He said the music, the costumes and the set help make the story very magical at Christmas.
“It looks like Victorian London,” he explained. ”When you walk through the theater, you feel like you stepped back 150 years ago.”
“If you come see the show, make sure that you bring a box of tissues with you,” Carr said. “If you don’t get emotional during this show, there is something wrong.”
“A Christmas Carol the Musical”
Where: 909 Main St., Perry
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Dec. 6-9 and Dec. 13-16; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16
Cost: $18-$20, with discounts for seniors 60 and older, active military and students with ID
Information: 478-987-5354 or www.perryplayers.org
Comments