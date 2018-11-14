Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 16

Open Mic Night
Every Friday, local musicians are welcomed to the stage to share their works. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
$5, free for performers. 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
Handmade Holiday
Featuring artisan gifts, glass ornaments, jewelry, sculpture, photography and paintings curated from collections of regional artists for the gifting season. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. Nov. 2-Dec. 28.
“The Songs of James Bond”
Macon Pops presents music from the legendary film series. Presented by Macon Pops at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$25-$35. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
Ike Stubblefield & Friends
Hammond B3 virtuoso and Grammy-winner Ike Stubblefield is a music industry legend with almost 50 years in the business. Presented by The Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
$10, 9 p.m. Nov. 16.
A Night with Elvis and Friends
Jason Sikes brings you one of the most talked about Elvis tribute shows around. He will take you back and recreate all the hits you remember. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20. 7 p.m. Nov. 17.
Copper Jewelry Workshop
In this hands-on workshop, Darlene of Freestyle Art & Design will show you how to transform copper wire into beautiful custom jewelry using a variety of techniques. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$40, includes all materials. 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Yesterday’s Today
Join a Ocmulgee National Monument park ranger as he shares a slideshow of old and current park photos and his experiences as a park ranger in the 1960s and today. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Fired Alcohol Inks Workshop
Learn how to paint an abstract pattern on glass using colorful alcohol inks, then set it on fire to bake the colors onto the glass. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$40, includes all materials. 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
Woodwind Symposium
The Townsend School of Music hosts a Woodwind Symposium featuring outstanding woodwind artists Monty Cole, Adrian Gnam, Lori Ardovino, Rachel Nozny and Greg Pritchard. Presented by Townsend School of Music at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Nov. 17.
Shakespeare in the Park - “Romeo and Juliet”
Shakespeare’s tragic love story performed by Mercer University’s theater department. Presented by Situation Room at Poplar Street parks, Macon.
Free. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
Cherry Street Brewing Tap Takeover
An all day Tap Takeover with the folks from Cherry Street Brewing in Cumming. There will be food trucks, campfires, free swag and five taps by Cherry Street. Campfire Jam at 4 p.m. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
$15 for five tastings of new and limited release beers from Cherry Street Brewing. Noon Nov. 17.
“Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney”
Veteran of the Broadway smash hit “Beatlemania,” Tony Kishman has toured worldwide as the most lovable mop top, and now puts Sir Paul front and center with a five-piece band of expert players. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$27.50-$32.50. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
One of Shakespeare’s most popular works. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Campus Black Box Theatre, 137 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.
$14, $5 senior citizens, Georgia College faculty,staff and students. 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Les Quatres Mains
Pianists Curtis Ryan Smith and Woori Kim Smith will present a dynamic concert of four-hand works on two pianos. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Nov. 18.
Thanksgiving Song
Performed by Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir and Mercer Singers. Presented by Townsend School of Music at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer University, 1329 Adams Street, Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Nov. 18.
McDuffie Student Concert
The students at the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings will perform a student solo and chamber ensemble concert. Presented by Townsend School of Music - Mercer University and Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Bell House, 315 College St., Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
“The Hate U Give” special screening
Movie is based on popular young adult novel about the police shooting of a black man.With a meet and greet and an introduction by cast member actress Karan Kendrick. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$6, $5 students. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Growler Painting Class
Paint a holiday-themed growler. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon, GA 31201
$20, includes all materials (beer not included). 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Planes and Trains
Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club and Museum of Aviation team up for a week of Planes and Trains with large layouts of model railroads in the Century of Flight hangar. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base.
Free. 9 a.m. Nov. 17-25.
Santa’s Secret Shop
Santa’s been hard at work all year getting his Secret Shop ready for a magical children’s gift shopping experience. Let the kiddos shop for everyone on their holiday list. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free admission. 10 a.m. Nov. 17-Dec. 23.
