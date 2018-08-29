Aldean warms up to set off third Concert for the Children

Award-winning hits and rip-roaring performances in the U.S.’s biggest stadiums — that’s what country music star Jason Aldean is known for.
But on Sept. 6, Aldean steers his High Neon Tour to Macon for something else he’s become known for in his hometown: his Concert for the Children.
The concert is his third in as many years with proceeds going to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
“There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me,” Aldean said in a press release. “We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there.”
Ellen Terrell, chief development officer for the Navicent Health Foundation, said the concert isn’t just a date on Aldean’s calendar but something he’s directly involved in and passionate about.
“He’s involved in decision making and how the concert can best help the children the hospital serves,” she said. “It’s very near and dear to his heart and he wants it to be the biggest, best show possible for his fans and friends here in his hometown and for all the children it will help.”
Terrell said $1.2 million has been raised from previous concerts and hopes are this year’s will bring the total near $2 million. She said the Children’s Hospital is in a $20 million campaign to fund expansion of the children’s facility from a 60,000 square-foot space originally designed for adults to a 160,000 square-foot, full-care space designed for children.
She said funds are still “needed, sought and welcomed” as the Navicent Health Foundation nears its monetary goal and the building nears completion.
“We’re saying it will open February 2019,” Terrell said. “But we’re excited to give a sneak peek in the lobby on Dec. 3 when we light up the hospital’s Christmas tree there.”
The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric facility in Middle Georgia providing comprehensive care in general pediatrics, pediatric critical care, neonatal intensive care and outpatient services. It’s also the primary teaching site for the Department of Pediatrics at the Mercer University School of Medicine.
“That’s why Jason’s and so many other’s help is critical and why he feels it so deeply about it,” Terrell said. “These efforts will have long lasting effects on thousands of children’s and family’s lives for years to come.”
According to releases, Aldean, three-time and current reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will be joined in concert by Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs and Dee Jay Silver.
Jason Aldean Concert for the Children
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Dr.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Cost: $36.75-$254
Tickets and information: www.jasonaldean.com, www.ticketmaster.com, www.maconcentreplex.com
