Finding the secret speakeasy is part of First Friday fun

Like couples headed out for discreet entertainments back in the roaring ‘20s — the days of Prohibition and speakeasies — those going to Historic Macon’s Preservation Pop-up Speakeasy won’t know exactly where they’re headed until they cautiously enter what they hope is the right place and get the nod to come in.
Sure, now as then, rumors and clues fly as to secret locale, but it’s still hush hush, and — you know — a bit iffy to keep the coppers clueless.
But now, versus searching for illicit saloons 90 years ago, Macon’s advance speakeasy ticket holders have an advantage: they get early inklings about the location via email rather than having to have a whispered conversation with some shady character on the corner or down an alley.
“I guess this is probably the most regulated speakeasy in history,” said Rachelle Wilson, Historic Macon’s director of engagement. “It gets a little complicated when you run a speakeasy on the up-and-up — we even have a fire marshal on site.”
Having a fire marshal will be handy, she said, when word gets out and the regular First Friday crowd gets wind that something’s going on “over there.” Wilson said advance ticket holders have absolute priority, but as the evening lengthens and some folks say adieu for the night, she imagines the regular downtown crowd will be knocking on the door.
If the fire marshal says there’s room, Wilson said they can pay their way in, too.
“It’s going to be fun recreating the vibe of a speakeasy for the night,” Wilson said. “All the staff are going to be in era costumes and hope others join the fun of dressing for it. But if not, that’s fine, too.”
Wilson said the speakeasy, wherever it is, is the fifth of eight summer Wine, Dine and Design events put on by the Historic Macon Foundation with the purpose of raising funds, but further, of drawing attention to Historic Macon’s work and many projects to restore and preserve Macon sites. Like its Macon’s Fading Five, which highlights needs and successes among particular homes and buildings on the brink of decay or demolition.
“With the speakeasy, our mission is to draw attention to historic places downtown that are so, so beautiful — but empty,” she said. “We want people to re-imagine these spaces in a new way and see what a little TLC and entrepreneurship can do to keep them alive.”
Wilson the foundation also has information on tax credits and financial programs for those wanting to invest in Macon’s past for the good of the future.
Somebody just better make sure that fire marshal doesn’t squeal to the coppers. It might ruin the whole night.
Preservation Pop-Up Speakeasy
Where: Undisclosed (Hosted downtown by the Historic Macon Foundation)
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3
Cost: $27.62-$37.87
Information: www.historicmacon.org/design-wine-and-dine
