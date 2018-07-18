Have your coffee while chatting with writers at WR book festival

Name your favorite famous author at Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe and you’ll likely get — not a book — but a beverage.
Arthur Conan Doyle? A nice Earl Grey latte. Edgar Allen Poe? Espresso. Virginia Woolf? Cafe au Lait. Hemmingway? Tolkien? They’re there.
Or love non-fiction? How about Paula Deen? Get a butter vanilla coffee, naturally.
The author-themed list is extensive. Between Friends owners-operators Jaimie Miller and Victoria Hawkins said genre-wise, they’ve got most of the Dewey Decimal System covered.
But Saturday, Between Friends’ focus is on less well-known indie authors. Not as coffees but as participants in their second Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival.
“Come meet and talk to 14 authors we’re having here with their books,” Miller said. “You can get to know someone who may have written a favorite book or just someone with good advice on writing and publishing. A lot of our authors can’t be found just anywhere but that doesn’t mean they’re not popular or have followings. Being indie is a big thing these days. At any rate, the authors coming have a lot to say about literature, writing and putting out books.”
Miller said the writer list is limited to Georgia independent authors. Though she said some of their books aren’t readily found on every store shelf, a local librarian has already contacted her saying she’ll be there for copies for her library. Miller likes that the festival is helping the cause.
And among the writers is Miller herself.
“Yeah, I’m one,” she said. “Last year I put out a book of poems ‘The Poet’s Gift,’ and I just brought out my first novel, ‘Don’t Forget You Love Me.’ ”
It was largely Miller, with her literature degree from Troy University, who advanced the idea of author-named beverages. Hawkins loves books but is the graphic designer of the two. She designed Miller’s book covers and handles the shop’s decor.
“Our theme is, ‘Coffee is better Between Friends,’ but we think that’s true of everything,” Miller said. “Books are better between friends, too. Stories and food draw people together to make community — and we’re all about community. Besides being a place you can enjoy a drink and something to eat with friends, we try to build community through activities and our nonprofit organization, It Takes a Village. It gives people an avenue to help others in the community.”
But back to indie authors, Miller said she believes the festival is the only area opportunity for such interaction with accomplished indie writers.
“Talk about writing, publishing and come network,” she said. “Whatever your interest, you’re welcome, even if it’s only to buy a summer read from a Georgia author or sit and have a cup of coffee. Drop by and make friends.”
Middle Georgia Indie Book Festival
Where: Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe, 1080 Ga. 96, Warner Robins
When: 4-8 p.m. July 21
Cost: Free
Information: www.betweenfriendscoffee.com, 478-287-6439
