Here's where you can hear patriotic tunes to celebrate Independence Day

Fireworks abound this Fourth of July season, but it’s historic and patriotic sounds Wellston Winds will bring to Middle Georgia Sunday.
“Our concert is where you’ll get to hear patriotic music that’s cheered and encouraged Americans throughout our history,” said Lloyd McDonald, conductor of Wellston Winds. “I think they’ll do the same for us these days and help us celebrate our nation’s birthday in a little different way. And the concert is very family friendly with a lot of toe-tapping and fun.”
McDonald asked, “Where else are you going to get to hear ‘America the Beautiful,’ ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ ‘God Bless America,’ ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ a great performance of ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ and many more songs in a setting as amazing as we have for the concert?”
The setting is the Museum of Aviation’s Century of Flight Hangar, part of the museum’s complex just south of Robins Air Force Base. It houses historic displays and aircraft such as an SR-17 Blackbird Mach 3+ strategic reconnaissance aircraft, historic and modern fighter jets, an Air Force special ops helicopter and many more within the hangar and outside on the grounds.
“This concert series goes back about five years now and is part of Houston County’s unified Independence Day celebration," McDonald said. "We’re really happy Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, commander at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at the base, will provide narration for ‘Duty, Honor, Country,’ an adaptation of a famous Douglas MacArthur speech at West Point.
"As you might expect, we’ll be honoring all branches of service as well as our veterans.”
McDonald said Wellston Winds is a community wind ensemble comprised of professional musicians, band directors, semi-professionals and “really good amateurs.” McDonald himself is band director at Feagin Mill Middle School in Warner Robins and has led Wellston Winds since it formed in 2011.
The ensemble puts on a Christmas concert at the museum as well as doing various community performances throughout the year. As for the coming concert, McDonald said it has special worth.
“Being a musician and citizen, I personally think it’s important we play and hear these songs and value them as an important part of our heritage,” he said. “Music has always brought people together, and I think it can still do that. And believe it or not, the acoustics in the Century of Flight are amazing. It’s a great place for a concert like this — and admission is free.”
Wellston Winds Star-Spangled Concert
Where: Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 just south of Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Free
More information: information@museumofaviation.org, 478-923-6600
