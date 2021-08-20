Macon Film Festival, Macon Pops, Macon Little Theatre events all on the calendar

Delia Kropp and Dustin Gooch star in Tim Hall’s “Landlocked” showing Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the Macon Film Festival at the Douglass Theatre. Hall is a Macon native and former Presbyterian Day School student who now writes and directs full time. Special to the Telegraph

What a weekend. With a famine in opportunities to get out and about during the past year-plus, the floodgates are open this weekend with a feast of major events underway from small clubs to major festivals and shows.

Examples include the Macon Film Festival now in progress, Macon Pops having its first full-scale show in two years and Macon Little Theatre’s first in-person, in-house performance since February of 2020.

All this availability because COVID-19 restrictions have eased but still in light of new coronavirus delta variant concerns which organizers say they are highly mindful – and cautious – of.

Here are highlights and some comments from each:

“We’re exhausted from all the preparation for this slightly smaller but re-invented way of doing a film festival,” said Steven Fulbright, festival president. “But it’s worth every bit of it and we have an amazing lineup for the public and excited about what the festival has to offer live this weekend then streamed and online next weekend.”

Fulbright said he’s had calls asking whether the festival was still on and what health protocols were in place. Each event organizer talked to echoed similar calls.

“I’m explaining we do have protocols for the safety of our audiences and volunteers, we’re promoting as much social distancing as possible and we’re asking people to wear masks,” Fulbright said. “For those feeling uncomfortable being out we have the virtual, streamed festival Aug. 26-29.”

Links to ticketing, information and scheduling for this weekend’s 85-plus films and next weekend’s virtual festival are at maconfilmfestival.com but know that in-person tickets are $10 for a single-film or block of themed short films, $25 for a day pass today, Saturday or Sunday and $65 for an all-screenings pass covering the weekend. Virtually, streaming and online viewing is $50 for unlimited access from Aug. 26 through Aug. 29. Individual films and short film blocks are $10.

“I’m excited about all the films but two come to mind that are in today’s documentary block at 5 p.m.,” Fulbright said. “One is ‘Macon Hometown Hero’ about the first African American female colonel who was from right here and ‘Final Words of World War II” with its own local connection.”

Several blocks of short films feature local filmmakers plus there’s a connection in the festival’s feature-length movies: Tim Hall’s “Landlocked” showing Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at the Douglass Theatre. Hall is a graduate of Presbyterian Day School who now writes and directs full time. “Landlocked is about a man reuniting with his estranged, transgender father as they journey to scatter his late mother’s ashes off the Georgia coast.

There’s one live workshop included in this weekend’s offerings on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Douglass. It feature’s Macon Pops’ founder, CEO and percussionist Steve Moretti and is titled “The Role of Music in Film.” Moretti is a two-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of two Telly Awards with extensive recording experience. He played in Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film, “Jersey Boys.”

Speaking of Moretti, the Macon Pop’s “Women of Rock & Soul” concert is at 7:30 p.m. today at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena. Tables are sold out but general admission tickets are available, $24 for adults and $14 for students.

The Pop’s website is maconpops.com.

“Yes, it’s the first full performance with a full orchestra in essentially two years and we’re ready and excited,” Moretti said. “We’re ecstatic and ticket sales have been good – not quite where they once were, of course, but good.”

He said fortunately the event is in a good spot to foster healthy practices.

“We’re sure most of the people coming will be vaccinated against COVID but still orchestra members will wear masks as much as possible and we’re asking people to do the same,” Moretti said. “Hawkins Arena is spacious but we decided not to sell as many tables as we could in order to spread things out. We won’t be encouraging people to pack the dance floor but it will be available and we’re happy to have people get up and move to the music right around where they are.

“It’s a tough call, but we know people want to be safe but still want to get out. We’ve had lots of positive feedback from people glad to be able to come. We’re using common sense and dealing with this ‘new normal.’ We understand those who are still uncomfortable getting out.”

Singing with the full slate of Pop’s musicians are local vocalists Anita Hall, Ansley Stewart and Brenda Nicole Morer.

As for Macon Little Theatre, artistic director J.P. Haynie said it’s been 551 days since the last live, in-theater performance. Tonight they open “Songs for a New World,” a Broadway musical Haynie said is “an incredibly unique show that is a mix of jazz, gospel and musical theatre sung by a collection of some of the most talented actors in middle Georgia.”

The play is the start of a new season that will include “Clue,” “9 to 5,” “Matilda,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Legally Blonde,” and more.

“Songs” runs Aug. 20-29 with specific scheduling information and ticketing at maconlittletheatre.org.

Sheniqua Freeman, MLT board chair, is convinced taking advantage of the little theatre’s shows brings welcome relief.

“I believe the theater can be a place to escape,” she said. “After so much time off, not being able to visit all the different worlds onstage has taken a toll. It’s refreshing to have the excitement of an opening night approach and reveal a new destination to our audiences.”

According to their website, 2019-2020 MLT season ticket holders are eligible to receive complimentary tickets to “Songs” as a thank you for continued support as the group works back to full production.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.