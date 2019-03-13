Calendar of Cherry Blossom Festival events

FRIDAY, MARCH 22
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axle jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Spring Plant Sale
An annual fundraising event for our Junior Master Gardener school and community programs, offering Master Gardener-grown trees, shrubs and plants at great prices along with free gardening advice and research-based information. There are also bare-root cherry trees for your home and garden.
Free admission. Noon-5 p.m., State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy.
Downtown Macon Open Air Market
Over 60 Middle Georgia arts, crafts, artisan, and farm vendors are bringing only the best that the midstate has to offer. There will also be local live music, face painting for children, and more.
Free admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Street between Cherry and Poplar streets.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Opening Ceremony At Central City Park
International, state and local dignitaries celebrate the 38th International Cherry Blossom Festival as they conduct the ribbon-cutting to open the festival.
Free with part admission. Noon-1 p.m., Central City Park
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pasta On Poplar
Revel in an exquisite harvest-table dining experience down Poplar Street. Enjoy beautiful decor by Canaan Marshall, music, cocktails under the stars and some of your favorite Italian dishes served by Fountain of Juice. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
$75 a person, reservations required, seating limited. 6-9 p.m., Poplar Street.
Vogue Blossom Soiree
The evening’s festivities include premier floral paintings by Heidi Clinite, live mannequins wearing designer clothes by Quitman Alexandar, a dance performance by Akasha Giselle Vidalle, voguing lessons with Akasha and friends, and DJ B3 will be keeping the party fresh. For more information, contact Amber Caldwell at 478-719-5162.
Free. 6 p.m., Eche Salon, 414 Cherry St.
Corks and Canvas
A fun, beginner-friendly painting workshop where you can relax, hang out with friends, and sip on your favorite bottle of wine (or other beverage) while a local artist teaches you how to re-create a beautiful 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. BYOB. Corks & Canvas is for adults 18 and up, but you must be 21 to imbibe. Space is limited. To register, call 478-238-6051 or you can pay online at www.the567center.org/art-classes.
$28 for 11x14 canvas, and includes all materials (except your favorite beverage). 7-9:30 p.m., The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St.
The Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince
The ultimate celebration of one of the most widely beloved entertainer and profoundly influential artists of all-time, Prince. Bobby Miller presents an electrifying performance that can be best described as high energy and a “must see” performance.
Free with park admission. 8:30-10 p.m., Central City Park
SATURDAY, MARCH 23
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 478-751-9180.
$5, $3 children 3 and younger. 7-10:30 a.m., United Building at Central City Park.
Cherry Blossom Festival Golf Tournament
This year’s two-man best-ball golf tourney will be held again at Historic Bowden Golf Course, which has been recently renovated and lengthened.
$220 two-man participating team. 8 a.m., Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road.
Spring Plant Sale
An annual fundraising event for our Junior Master Gardener school and community programs, offering Master Gardener-grown trees, shrubs and plants at great prices along with free gardening advice and research-based information. There are also bare-root cherry trees for your home and garden.
Free admission. 8 a.m.-3 p.m., State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy.
Girls Will Be Women in STEAM Conference
Over 200 girls will have STEAMtastic fun engaging in hands-on science, technology, engineering, agriculture and math activities, while parents enjoy more of the festival. Registration ended March 8.
$45, and includes conference T-shirt. 9:30-3 p.m., Central Georgia Technical College’s Titans Arena, 1780 Anthony Road.
Macon Amateur Radio Club Special Event Station
Licensed amateur radio operators from the Macon Amateur Radio Club will set up a shortwave station at the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency and attempt to contact other “hams” across the U.S. and Canada to promote Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival. For more information, contact Ed at edcampbellga@cox.net.
Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 700 Poplar St.
Downtown Macon Open Air Market
Over 60 Middle Georgia arts, crafts, artisan, and farm vendors are bringing only the best that the midstate has to offer. There will also be local live music, face painting for children, and more.
Free admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Second Street between Cherry and Poplar streets.
Sesame Street Live
Join the fun with an interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood.
Tickets start at $23. All attendees ages 1 and older require a ticket. 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
Wiener Dog Race
Dachshunds will be racing down Cherry Street for the title of “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia!”
Free. 11 a.m.-noon, Cherry Street.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Bed Race
Chuckle if you will, but these speed machines are serious! The Bed Race is open to anyone who wants to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing.
Free. 1-2 p.m., Cherry and Third streets.
Firefighter Competition
Watch the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department put all their skills to the test in this annual competition.
Free. 2-3 p.m., Cherry and Third streets.
Georgia Doom Player Meet and Greet
Interact with players from Macon’s Paofessional Arena Football team, the Georgia Doom. The event features an autograph session with players, staff and Cheerleaders, and a prize giveaway, food and beverages, and a few surprises.
Free with park admission. 3-5 p.m., Central City Park.
Bollywood Ball
The year’s ball honors one of the festival’s featured nations, India. Enjoy decorations by Canaan Marshall and delicious Indian dishes by Sodexo. An evening featuring dining and dancing to music by Papa Soul is the perfect way to celebrate the 38th Cherry Blossom Festival. Black tie optional.
$75 a person, $600 for table, reservations required. 7-11 p.m., Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St.
Snake Oil: A Theatrical Tribute to Rock’s Biggest Stars
Are these rock icons the real thing or is this Snake Oil? Snake Oil’s musical cast not only look like the rock stars they portray, but they use their own natural voices to perfectly impersonate rock icons in an authentic ‘80s arena-style rock show experience.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Cherry Blossom Festival Golf Tournament
This year’s tw- man best-ball golf tourney will be held again at Historic Bowden Golf Course, which has been recently renovated and lengthened.
$220 two-man participating team. 8 a.m., Historic Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road.
“Library Without Walls” Pop-Up on Poplar
Visitors can request information on their PINES library account. Adults with appropriate ID can apply for a new or replacement PINES card. Children can have their guardians apply for PINES library cards on their behalf. Middle Georgia Regional materials will be available for check-out with a valid PINES card.
Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Prince Park on Poplar Street.
Cherry Blossom Worship Service
Come celebrate love, beauty, and international friendship by worshiping and enjoying fellowship with the community.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Christ Church, 582 Walnut St.
Sesame Street Live
Join the fun with an interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood.
Tickets start at $23. All attendees ages 1 and older require a ticket. 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Conducted by Richard Kosowski, xirector of graduate studies in Mercer’s Townsend School of Music, the choir includes singers ages 8-18 in four auditioned choirs performing sacred and secular songs from around the world.
Free. 2-4 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, at 735 Pierce Ave.
Cherry Blossom Road Race for Wesley Glen
A family-oriented Fun Run/Walk and 5K to support adults with developmental disabilities served by Wesley Glen Ministries. All participants receive signature Cherry Blossom race shirts; children in the Fun Run/Walk receive medals, and 5K participants are eligible for age groups awards. For more information, visit www.cherryblossomroadrace.com.
$16 for Fun Run, $28 for 5K. 2:30-4 p.m. Rosa Parks Square, corner of Poplar and First streets.
Lantern Lighting
Join festival dignitaries for this special tradition as they light the ceremonial lantern in Third Street Park.
Free. 3-3:30 p.m., Third Street.
38th Cherry Blossom Parade
Fantastic floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers, international dignitaries and more combine to transform an already beautifully historic downtown into a dazzling showpiece.
Free. 4-5:30 p.m., Cherry and Mulberry streets.
The Conquest Show Band
For over 10 years, the band has performed all over the state of Georgia to a variety of audiences. The band plays almost all types of music but specializes in R B from the ’60s to the present. The band does a number of high-energy skits, including an astonishing tribute to Tina Turner.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
MONDAY, MARCH 25
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
Heroes Day
Free admission to all active, retired, reserve, and veteran military members, Department Of Defense civilian employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their immediate family, with ID. $10 pay-one-price discount for midway rides with military or DOD ID.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Third Street Park Festivities: Founders Day Celebration
Enjoy cupcakes, provided by Felicia’s Cake Factory, and celebrate the founders of the Cherry Blossom Festival. A special theme each day honoring Mexico will set the mood for light-hearted fun, while horse-drawn carriage rides take you back in time for an adventure-filled afternoon.
Free. 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m., Third Street.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concerts
Recitals are being held March 25-29. Each performance lasts 30 minutes and is performed by an outstanding roster of organ recitalists. For more information, please contact Tom Granum at 478-745-8601.
Free. Noon, Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Classical Concert by International Pianist Louise Barfield
Louise Barfield is a Macon musician and international classical concert pianist who has performed extensively in the United States and Europe, including Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City. Tickets are available at www.littlecarnegieofthesouth.com or at the door.
$30, reservations encouraged. 5 p.m., Little Carnegie of the South, 1954 Forsyth St.
Colony IV Organ, Brass and Timpani In Concert
The Colony IV Brass quintet, organist Nelda Chapman and timpanist Rob Sumowski present a program of music in the beautiful historic St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon. The acoustics of the church magnify the beauty of the instruments.
Free. 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St.
Blues Brother Soul Band: A Tribute to the Blues Brothers
One of the hottest tribute bands this side of the Mississippi, the Blues Brothers Soul Band generates energy and excitement everywhere they perform. What you see and hear are master bluesmen at their craft. With songs by figures such as Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker, Aretha Franklin, James Brown (the “Godfather of Soul”) and Booker T. & the MG’s how could it fail to be anything other than a musical extravaganza?
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
TUESDAY, MARCH 26
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
Seniors Day at Central City Park
All guests 55 and older will receive $1 off admissions at Central City Park. Blossom Bingo will take place from 4- 6 p.m. under the tents near the concessions and Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage. Guests have the chance to win a variety of prizes each round.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Third Street Park Festivities
Don’t miss the exciting Third Street Park festivities happening every day during the weekdays of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Entertainment and a special theme each day honoring Mexico will set the mood for light-hearted fun, while horse-drawn carriage rides take you back in time for an adventure-filled afternoon.
Free. 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m., Third Street.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concerts
Recitals are being held March 25-29. Each performance lasts 30 minutes and is performed by an outstanding roster of organ recitalists. For more information, please contact Tom Granum at 478-745-8601.
Free. Noon, Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All That Jazz Tea
Step back in time to the Jazz Age and enjoy the gracious art of afternoon tea in a beautiful setting of a 1910 Neel Reid House. Guests will enjoy a 1920s/1930s fashion show with great food, music and tea. Seating is limited.
$18, $10 children 11 and younger. 2-4 p.m., Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, 730 College St.
Cherry Blossom Tea
A hat contest has been added to the annual event.
Free. 2:30-4 p.m., American Red Cross, 195 Holt Ave.
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Performing the classic songs of the band that ruled the late ‘70s, Rumours has quickly become one of the most sought after and highly regarded tribute bands in the genre.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Third Street Park Festivities
Don’t miss the exciting Third Street Park festivities happening every day during the weekdays of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Entertainment and a special theme each day honoring Mexico will set the mood for light-hearted fun, while horse-drawn carriage rides take you back in time for an adventure-filled afternoon.
Free. 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m., Third Street.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concerts
Recitals are being held March 25-29. Each performance lasts 30 minutes and is performed by an outstanding roster of organ recitalists. For more information, please contact Tom Granum at 478-745-8601.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Skating With Your Mayhem Hockey Players at Central City Park
Your favorite players will be giving lessons, signing autographs and taking pictures.
Free with park admission. 4-8 pm. Central City Park.
Sparks Yoga Flow
This is an all levels class that uses the entire body to work towards mindful movement.
Free with park admission. 5-6 p.m., Central City Park.
Pure Barre Pop-Up Class
Pure Barre is the fastest, most effective, yet safest way to change your body. Each class is designed to lift your seat, tone your thighs, arms and abs, and burn fat. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water and must be 18 or older (or 16 with a legal guardian present).
Free with park admission. 6-7 p.m., Central City Park.
Randall Bramblett Band
Multi-instrumentalist Randall Bramblett has a large catalog of songs covered by Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Bramlett, Hot Tuna, Delbert McClinton and more. But it’s Bramblett’s own career as frontman where his artistry is in full display as he continues his storied career with continual reinvention.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Third Street Park Festivities
Don’t miss the exciting Third Street Park festivities happening every day during the weekdays of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Entertainment and a special theme each day honoring Mexico will set the mood for light-hearted fun, while horse-drawn carriage rides take you back in time for an adventure-filled afternoon.
Free. 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m., Third Street.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concerts
Recitals are being held March 25-29. Each performance lasts 30 minutes and is performed by an outstanding roster of organ recitalists. For more information, please contact Tom Granum at 478-745-8601.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Classical Concert by International Pianist Louise Barfield
Louise Barfield is a Macon musician and international classical concert pianist who has performed extensively in the United States and Europe, including Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City. Tickets are available at www.littlecarnegieofthesouth.com or at the door.
$30, reservations encouraged. 5 p.m., Little Carnegie of the South, 1954 Forsyth St.
Georgia On My Mind
Enjoy an evening of old sweet songs featuring Georgia music from the Middle Georgia Concert Band.
Free. 7-9 p.m., Wesleyan College, at 4760 Forsyth Road.
College Throwdown With AJ the DJ
Andre A. Jones, “AJ the DJ,” will create the biggest dance party Central City Park has ever seen.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Third Street Park Festivities
Don’t miss the exciting Third Street Park festivities happening every day during the weekdays of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Entertainment and a special theme each day honoring Mexico will set the mood for light-hearted fun, while horse-drawn carriage rides take you back in time for an adventure-filled afternoon.
Free. 11:30 a.m.1:30 p.m., Third Street.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cherry Blossom Organ Concerts
Recitals are being held March 25-29. Each performance lasts 30 minutes and is performed by an outstanding roster of organ recitalists. For more information, please contact Tom Granum at 478-745-8601.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Mayhem Hockey Cherry Blossom Game vs. Knoxville Ice Bears
Your local hockey team the Macon Mayhem looks to finish their home schedule strong as they face off with the Knoxville Ice Bears on Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative team photo.
$16, $22 glass seats, $8 children 2-12. 7:35 p.m., Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
Movie Night Featuring “coco”
Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and watch Pixar’s “Coco” on a large outdoor screen. Arrive early to grab a good spot and enjoy inflatables and activities for the kids to play on.
Free. Activities start at 6 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m., The Green at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road.
Award-Winning Gospel Extravaganza
This year’s local talent includes Destined for Greatness, Dazzling Divas Praise Team and soloist Dejoin Ross. Featured artists are Anointed Bodies of Christ and Steve Dalton and the Leviticus Singers. The main attractions are T. L. Barrett, accompanied by the SMART International Children’s Choir and the Rev. Marvin Sapp.
$15. 7 p.m., Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute Featuring Michelle Marshall
With authentic costumes and note-for-note musical renditions, Michelle Marshall recreates the energetic stage presence, persona, mannerisms and powerful vocals of the superstar performer.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Pink Pancake Breakfast
Come enjoy delicious pink pancakes served up by the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call 478-751-9180.
$5, $3 children 3 and younger. 7-10:30 a.m., United Building at Central City Park.
Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival
Be a part of one of the largest annual public art installations Macon has ever seen. This event is open to artists both tall and small. There are categories for all skill levels, including four categories for competition, or you are welcome to chalk for free! For more information, contact Dominique Lewis at 478-6216-6280.
$5 for competitors, free for all others. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival
Join us for the largest shopping and art festival in Middle Georgia! Hundreds of vendors will be selling everything from homemade soaps, jams, bread, and snacks to fine art photography, leather work, jewelry and so much more.
Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mulberry Street.
Food Truck Frenzy
Gourmet food trucks from around the South featuring the latest culinary trends gather to provide Macon with a taste of the eating mania sweeping the country. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales.
Free admission. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets.
Cherry Blossom and Georgia Doom Tailgate Party
The Georgia Doom will be hosting a tailgate party for the 2nd annual Cherry Blossom Celebration game. Come out and have a chance to win prizes, play games, and cheer on Macon’s professional Arena Football team as they host the defending American Arena League champions Carolina Havoc.
Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
2nd Annual Cherry Blossom Georgia Doom Celebration Game
Macon professional Arena Football team Georgia Doom will take on the defending American Arena League shampions Carolina Havoc. The Havoc won the inaugural Cherry Blossom Celebration game, but the Doom is looking for some revenge.
$10 and up. 2 p.m., Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive.
Party In the Park
A festival first! Watch and listen to not one, but two, very talented, nationally touring, radio-played country music artists. Travis Denning, originally from Warner Robins, will take the stage from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Then Drake White will closeout the show as the headliner from 8:30-10 p.m.
Free with park admission. 6:30-10 p.m., Central City Park.
Party In the Park After Party
The lineup includes Trey Teem and Murphy Elmore. There will be drink specials for pink draft beer and $2 Cherry Blossom shots. Must be 18 or older.
$5. 10 a.m., Crazy Bull, 473 Second St.
SUNDAY, MARCH 25
The Festival at Central City Park
Exciting shows, concerts, fair food, amusement rides, vendors, exhibits and more. See page 9 for more information.
“Ice” Skating in the Park
Rent skates and show off your best triple axel jump or just glide along the edge. This “ice” rink is open to all ages and levels. Height restrictions do apply, and a waiver must be signed before your skate session begins.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, skate times are in increments of 30 minutes with a 15 minute break in between each period. Visit cherryblossom.com/event/ice-skating for exact times.
Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival
Join us for the largest shopping and art festival in Middle Georgia! Hundreds of vendors will be selling everything from homemade soaps, jams, bread, and snacks to fine art photography, leather work, jewelry and so much more.
Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mulberry Street.
Food Truck Frenzy
Gourmet food trucks from around the South featuring the latest culinary trends gather to provide Macon with a taste of the eating mania sweeping the country. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales.
Free admission. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Third Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets.
High Dive Show
A trainer coaches several elite penguins for the upcoming Arctic Olympic Games. But then the food runs out and the trainer must leave to replenish the food bucket.. The penguins (cleverly dressed humans) take this opportunity to have fun and frolic on the boards. When the trainer returns, the penguins show off and perform their real Olympic dives.
Free with park admission. Central City Park, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Catherine Hickland’s Hypnotic World
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be truly free in your imagination? To just let go and cross over to the dream state in an instant?
Free with park admission. Central City Park, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Gail Archer in Concert
Renowned organist Gail Archer will perform on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ.
Free. 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St.
Tunes and Balloons Festival Finale
Grab a lawn chair and a cooler and enjoy an afternoon of family fun with live music featuring Macon Pops, inflatables for the kids, tethered hot air balloon rides ($10 per ride) and fireworks finale at 8 p.m. Macon Pops will honor and celebrate musical legends of the recent past. Featuring the songs and music of Prince, David Bowie, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Al Jarreau, Glen Frey, Tom Petty, Earth Wind and Fire and more, perfomring frp, 6-8 p.m. Special guests are Ansley Stewart and Zanuck Kapala Lindsey. Concessions for sale. Service dogs only.
$5, free for children 10 and younger. 4-8 p.m., Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Pkwy.
A2z: The Ultimate Party Band
A2Z plays a very wide, diverse variety of music that consists of songs from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Earth Wind and Fire, Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean and more.
Free with park admission. 8-10 p.m., Central City Park.
