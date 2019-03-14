Road closures, traffic plan: How to navigate Macon during Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom brings thousands of people to Macon and Middle Georgia each year. But with the traffic and the events come road closures.
But, don’t worry. Here is your guide to the main road closures for the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Cherry Street
Cherry Street will be closed on March 23 for the Wiener Dog Race, Bed Race and Firefighter Competition that will take place from 11 a.m. until about 3 p.m., according to the Cherry Blossom Festival website.
Stacey Moore, the president and CEO of the Cherry Blossom Festival, said Cherry Street will be closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Third Street.
Poplar Street
Moore said Poplar Street will be closed between First Street and Second Street for the event called Pasta on Poplar, held on March 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the website.
Third Street
Moore said Third Street will be closed daily for the Third Street Park Festivities between Mulberry and Cherry streets.
The Third Street Park Festivities will happen every weekday of the Cherry Blossom Festival from March 25-29, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the website.
Moore said this area will also be closed for the entire Food Truck Frenzy event, held on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The street will be closed before 10 a.m. on March 30 until the event ends on Sunday.
Mulberry Street
Mulberry Street will be closed for the Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival, Moore said.
The event is held March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the website, but the street will be closed before 10 a.m. on March 30 and will not reopen until after the festival ends, Moore said.
Special Events
On March 24, Cherry Blossom Road Race for Wesley Glen will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the 38th Cherry Blossom Parade starts at 4 p.m., according to the website.
The roads along the routes of the race and parade will be closed. The routes for the road race can be found at www.cherryblossomroadrace.com.
The parade starts at the corner of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. It goes up Cherry Street and takes a right on First Street. Then, it takes a right on Mulberry and goes back down to end at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
