Meet Cherry Blossom Festival’s royal court, top officials

Are you ready to be in the presence of royalty?
Here’s a look at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival’s royal court and top officials of the popular event in downtown Macon.
Royal court
2019 Miss Cherry Blossom Macon: Michaela Heidi
Cherry Blossom Princess, 1st runner-up: Lyndsay Richardson
Cherry Blossom Princess, 2nd runner-up: Sylandi Brown
Little Miss Cherry Blossom: Ahmarah’EL Hubbard
Little Mr. Cherry Blossom: Brayden Hopper
Cherry Blossom Festival officials
Alex Habersham, chairman
Don Bailey, chairman
