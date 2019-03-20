Cherry Blossom Festival

Meet Cherry Blossom Festival’s royal court, top officials

By Randy Waters

March 20, 2019 01:00 AM

Here are the acts, events coming to 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival

2019 Cherry Blossom Festival Chair Alex Habersham announced the events for the 2019 Festival Friday in the Festival's headquarters.
By
Up Next
2019 Cherry Blossom Festival Chair Alex Habersham announced the events for the 2019 Festival Friday in the Festival's headquarters.
By

Are you ready to be in the presence of royalty?

Here’s a look at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival’s royal court and top officials of the popular event in downtown Macon.

Royal court

2019 Miss Cherry Blossom Macon: Michaela Heidi

Cherry Blossom Princess, 1st runner-up: Lyndsay Richardson

Cherry Blossom Princess, 2nd runner-up: Sylandi Brown

Little Miss Cherry Blossom: Ahmarah’EL Hubbard

Little Mr. Cherry Blossom: Brayden Hopper

Cherry Blossom Festival officials

Alex Habersham, chairman

Don Bailey, chairman

  Comments  