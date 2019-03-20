Here’s the Cherry Blossom Festival must-know info all in one place

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BASICS
Official Cherry Blossom Festival souvenirs can be purchased at Central City Park’s Round Building, located at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Road. Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily during the festival.
CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL PIN AND ART
This year’s Cherry Blossom Festival Pin was designed in collaboration with artist Kelby Haugabook and the Cherry Blossom Festival. The pin was produced by Apparel Authority. You can purchase a 2019 Pin from the Gift Shop at Central City Park during the Festival or from select Robins Financial Credit Union locations. For other locations to purchase the pin, please visit www.cherryblossom.com.
Purchase the Commemorative Fine Art Print by Dina Deason for $25 and the Commemorative Poster by Kelby Haugabook for $10 at the Cherry Blossom Gift Shop at Central City Park or shop the online store at cherryblossom.com/gift-shop.
HOW IT ALL BEGAN
Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival was first organized to celebrate the city’s Yoshino cherry trees and the March 23 birthday of the late William A. Fickling Sr. In 1949, Fickling discovered the first such tree in Macon, although he didn’t know what kind of tree it was at the time. He learned how to propagate the Yoshinos and began sharing them with the community. As the years passed, the number of Macon’s Yoshino cherry trees grew quickly, attracting the attention of longtime residents and newcomers alike. One particular admirer was Carolyn Crayton, who proposed launching a Cherry Blossom Festival to honor Fickling and to showcase the beauty of the trees. The festival began in 1982 with 30 events and about 30,000 trees.
ABOUT THE TREES
The cherry trees in Washington, D.C., may draw more attention, but word of Macon’s beauty during March has spread far and wide over the years. Macon was designated “Cherry Blossom Capitol of the United States” in the 1983 Congressional Record by former U.S. Rep. R. Roy Roland. Later, the Japanese consul general named Macon “Cherry Blossom Capitol of the World.” The festival is routinely featured in national publications and travel guides. Estimates of the number of trees in the city range from 275,000 to more than 300,000. The trees’ blooms don’t always coincide with the festival, of course. But when they burst forth, they provide breathtaking beauty.
FIND DAILY FUN AT CENTRAL CITY PARK
DAILY ACTIVITIES
You’ll find something for the whole family, including animal shows, nightly concerts, amusement rides, shopping and exhibits. There’s a variety of food, including corn dogs, gyros, cotton candy, Italian ice, funnel cakes and more.
OPEN MARCH 22-31
Daily: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Park location: 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive
Two convenient entrances: Round Building at the park and Willie Smokie Glover Road
Parking: On a first-come, first-served, limited basis, there are two free parking lots within Central City Park — United Building parking lot and Luther Williams Field parking lot. There are also three Park & Walk locations near Central City Park. Two parking lots are located along Walnut Street. One lot is also located along Seventh Street. Look for directional signage and pink flags noting the Park & Walk locations. There will also be overflow parking at an additional free Park & Walk Location on New Street and Riverside Drive (843 Riverside Drive).
CENTRAL CITY PARK ADMISSION
$5 per person; free for children 10 and younger
Heroes Day: Heroes Day at the Festival at Central City Park provides free admission to all active, retired, reserve and veteran military, Department Of Defense civilian employees, firefighters, first responders and law enforcement officers with ID as well as their immediate family. They will also receive discounted, pay-one-price, unlimited midway rides for $10 with ID.
SPECIAL ON RIDES
Friday, March 22: $20 pay-one-price, unlimited midway rides, with $5 gate admission; children 10 and younger receive free gate admission.
For both weekends, March 23-24 and March 30-31: $25 pay-one-price, unlimited midway rides (on Saturday, March 23 and 30, must be purchased by 3:00 pm), with $5 gate admission; Children 10 and younger receive free gate admission.
Monday-Friday, March 25-29: $20 pay-one-price, unlimited midway rides, with $5 gate admission; children 10 and younger receive free gate admission.
