7 Fun Things To Do At Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival

1. Party over here, no wait, we mean party over there
The normal downtown street party moves to Central City Park this year. So now it’s officially a Party in the Park. Doesn’t matter, a party is a party! On March 30, pay $5 for admission if you’re over 10 years old and get into the park for all of the fun — with a concert thrown in for good measure.
2. Get your fast dogs here!
The festival will feature a new Wiener Dog Race. The race on March 23 will pit those short-legged pups vying for the fastest Weiner Dog of Cherry Street. Bring your camera because some of the pooches will be in costumes for the best-dressed dogs competition. (I’m betting there will be at least one of them dressed as a hot dog.)
3. See “Prince” perform live. Well kinda, sorta.
The “Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince” will celebrate the music of the artist formerly known and then again known as Prince in a March 22 concert at Central City Park. So put on your raspberry beret (please wear much more) and head to the park. Little red Corvettes are welcome.
4. You can’t throw a festival without a parade
This will be the 38th annual Cherry Blossom Festival so you know it’s gonna be great. I mean you can’t do something for almost four decades without getting good at it. Bands, floats, costumed performers. And the best part is it’s free! See you on Cherry and Mulberry streets on March 24.
5. Get your free grub on
On the festival’s Founders Day on March 25, get there early as Mrs. Griffin’s BBQ Sauce will serve free barbecue sandwiches while they last. The line for the free barbecue forms behind me to taste some of the locally made, small batch sauce.
6. Pass the popcorn
Enjoy a movie under the stars on March 29 at Family Movie Night on the lawn of Wesleyan College with a screening of the Pixar’s feature film, “Coco.” You can bring you own snacks or buy munchies from the food trucks.
7. Take home one of the celebrated trees
You can purchase an official Yoshino cherry tree to take home to plant in your yard as a year round reminder of the event. The Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission is selling trees for $10 each. Call Pam Carswell at (478) 330-7054 for information.
* There’s lots more to see and do, check out all the details in our calendar of events
