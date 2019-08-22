Cherry Blossom headliner collapses at Virginia concert, speaks out about medical condition

Drake White, singer, songwriter: ‘I feel like I’m at home when I’m in Macon’ Self-described Appalachian soul singer Drake White talks about his upbringing, career and coming appearance at the Cherry Blossom Festival while walking around a European city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Self-described Appalachian soul singer Drake White talks about his upbringing, career and coming appearance at the Cherry Blossom Festival while walking around a European city.

Singer/songwriter Drake White who headlined this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival has revealed that he has a brain condition that disrupts normal blood flow, according to The Associated Press.

White, 35, who showcased his high energy live performance in Macon in March, nearly collapsed on stage last Friday while performing in Roanoke, Virginia. White had to be helped by a band member after nearly falling mid-performance.

Before White performed in Macon, in an interview with The Telegraph, he described his live concerts as “energetic, passionate’ and “like Garth Brooks on acid.”

White also described a rigorous exercise routine this spring saying, “Usually, I wake about 8 o’clock on a concert day and I go work out. I like to run about two or three miles.”

AP reports that White told “People” magazine that he’s known about the condition since his diagnosis in January and he has been undergoing a series of procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels.

He said he’s been diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain.

The magazine said it was unclear if his near-collapse onstage was related to his condition or his treatment, according to AP.