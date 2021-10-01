Inaugural performance of Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra set for Monday

The inaugural performance of the Macon Mercer Symphony Orchestra is Monday at 7:30 p.m. at The Grand Opera House, marking the return of symphonic performances in Macon. The symphony features members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and students of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Special to The Telegraph

Monday marks a historic occasion as symphonic music returns to Macon with the inaugural performance of the Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra at the Grand Opera House.

I’ve heard people say the return is a not-to-be-missed treat and a treasure. No doubt it is, but there are treasures within the treasure — a variety of gems if you will — that may surprise those not familiar with all that’s taking place.

Before I draw attention to some of those gems, know that the symphony — the MMSO — is an innovative endeavor bringing visiting musicians from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra to play alongside students of Mercer University’s Robert McDuffie Center for Strings.

Plus, each concert will feature guest artists from the community throughout the ongoing series. The series is set to feature a diverse range of works from the classics, of course, to modern genres such as hip-hop.

Grammy-nominated conductor Ward Stare will lead Monday’s 7:30 p.m. performance featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1 and several original songs written by participants of Macon’s Otis Redding Foundation camps scored for orchestra by Mercer professor of music theory, Christopher Schmitz.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Obviously, it’s a rare opportunity for audiences but as much so for McDuffie Center students.

They’ve been busy preparing.

“When the evening’s repertoire was set, we immediately got parts out to our students and they began individual practice,” said Amy Schwartz Moretti, professor of violin and director of the McDuffie Center. “That was months ago. Over the past many weeks, our conductor, Ward Stare, flew in several times for rehearsals with them.

“Ward is one of the Center’s many distinguished artists who teach here on a regular visiting basis. On their own accord, students also set up their own sectional practices for violins, violas and other instruments. This weekend we’re in rehearsal with members of the Atlanta Symphony. All of this in addition to student’s regular work.”

The concert will feature 14 Atlanta musicians and 26 students. The entire series is largely made possible by a grant from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Moretti said Middle Georgia has been responsive to the idea of the new symphony and her hope is support will only grow stronger. She hopes audiences take advantage of performances but especially that young people do.

“This isn’t just an attempt to provide great music for local audiences but primarily a tremendous learning experience for our students,” she said. “I really hope audiences will be filled with young people as well and their lives enriched.”

To that end, students with ID can attend concerts free by coming for available seats on the evenings of concerts or by reserving seats through school and other group programs.

The center’s founder and namesake agrees.

Macon native and violinist Robert McDuffie’s virtuosity has brought him international acclaim and, in addition to founding the center and receiving decades of accolades, he also founded the illustrious Rome Chamber Music Festival which is Nov. 21-25 in Rome’s Auditorium della Conciliazione.

“Of course I’m delighted the symphony is back in Macon,” he said. “But it’s not because we’re checking a ’civic pride’ box. Our dream is for the Macon-Mercer Symphony to bring all of Middle Georgia together to experience a thriving and world-class ensemble with a meaningful purpose.

“When you add the intergenerational partnership between McDuffie Center students playing alongside established professionals from the Atlanta Symphony, you have a powerful recipe for success. It makes me even more proud to be from Macon.”

OK, many of the jewels of this treasure have slipped through while talking about the symphony already, but still, there are a few more made apparent by the effort, including:

The high quality of Mercer’s music program and fact McDuffie Center students are of the highest caliber themselves, each attending on scholarship. Do you think busy professional symphonic musicians, kindhearted as they may or may not be, would make time for such a project if they didn’t feel it worthwhile?

The extraordinary faculty and visiting teachers the Center draws. They’re drawn to Macon and can leave for worldwide destinations extolling the students, the Center and Macon. Consider Ward and The New York Times praising him for “inspiring musicians to impressive heights.” Wouldn’t you want someone such as that teaching your child?

The value the Center’s student-musicians add to the Macon/Middle Georgia community. Not just in concerts, but through playing weddings, private social occasions plus their volunteer activism with organizations like the Daybreak Day Resource Center.

The refusal to be old-school, “symphonic-stuffy” but rather new and vigorous and welcoming to new music and local artists, especially young ones, giving them an important new experience and platform. Justin Andrews, the Otis Redding Foundation’s director of special projects and outreach and Otis Redding’s grandson, said it’s creating new energy among foundation participants.

“The reaction from the kids is amazing,” he said. “They’re super-duper excited about getting to play their music with a full, symphonic orchestra. It’s especially important to them Robert McDuffie has shown such an interest. And it shows we in Macon can come together through collaborations for the greater good. No one is in competition. We’re all trying to help as many kids as we can.”

And finally, the innovative efforts of Center leaders and others at Mercer and throughout the community to not let a status quo rule especially if it hinders future generations. Create a symphony where there is none? Do it, it will be good for everyone.

McDuffie Center senior Chelsea Cline is aware of the value of that and the Center. She will be concertmaster for Monday’s performance — the orchestra’s player-coach for students and professionals alike.

“First off, the biggest thing about being at the McDuffie Center to me is getting really individual attention from a world-class faculty,’ she said. “It’s a very open environment where we’re encouraged to reach out even to guest faculty for lessons and advice. I think I love that the most.

“But as for the symphony and being concertmaster, I’m from Hawaii and haven’t really been able to experience an opportunity as big as this. This is just a whole different level and an incredible learning opportunity musically and for learning leadership in a professional orchestra setting. I’m very thankful for it.”

Monday really is not-to-be-missed nor are future concerts. Information on performances, series subscriptions and ticketing is available through The Grand at (478) 301-5470 or thegrandmacon.com.

Single tickets are $20 to $30. Face masks are required and seating is spaced.

More information on the McDuffie Center and the MMSO is at mcduffie.mercer.edu and mcduffie.mercer.edu/symphony.

Plenty to see, hear and eat Friday

And remember, today is First Friday with plenty to see, hear, eat and do downtown. Both the 567 Center for Renewal and Newtown Macon have good information, search Facebook events for their First Friday Art Crawl and October First Friday listings.

Plus, there’s food, music, arts, crafts, family fun and more at the Centerville Fall Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their event page on Facebook has the details. Search City of Centerville’s Fall Festival.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.