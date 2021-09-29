Entertainment
Macon Pride drag queen performance leaves crowd screaming for more
Macon Pride held seven events last week to celebrate unity and visibility among the LGBT+ community and its allies.
On Friday night, the organization hosted a party at the Hargray Capitol Theatre that had the crowd screaming with excitement over the performances of well-known drag queens.
The event featured Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, who was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. She placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.
The Tribe, a local drag queen group, performed and hosted the event, and they did not disappoint. Members of The Tribe performed at several other events for Macon Pride this year including at the main festival on Saturday.
Here are photos from the evening of drag at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.
Yutoya Avaze Leon, left, and Christina Leon put on make up in the dressing room at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Christina Leon is the show director and host for The Tribe, and Yutoya is a co-show director and does the marketing for the group.
Christina Leon set her make up before going to check the music and lights for the night’s show.
After introducing all of the drag queens of the night except for the special guest, Christina Leon took the stage to Lizzo’s song “Rumors.”
Yutoya had the audience screaming when she performed a split during her set.
The crowd gave Tangerine Summers a warm welcome when she walked out on stage to Ike & Tina Turner’s song “Proud Mary.”
Coco Iman Starr wowed the crowd with her unique stunts as she flipped her hair across the stage.
Pynk Dime gave the crowd a surprise when she revealed a whip hidden in her corset. She performed to the song “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony.
Lala Ri received a grand welcome from the crowd as she dazzled attendees with her dance moves and animated facial expressions.
Lala Ri performed to a rendition of “Try a Little Tenderness,” which had the crowd screaming and begging for more.
The Tribe has three events coming up in Middle Georgia, according to their Facebook page.
The Tribe will host a “Newbie Night” at Still Life Cocktail Club in Warner Robins on Oct. 16 starting at 8 p.m.
The Society Garden is having a Halloween Drag Show on Oct. 29 starting at 8 p.m., and The Tribe will perform at the Grand Opera House on Nov. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought for the Grand Opera House show on the Grand’s website at thegrandmacon.com.
Comments