Macon Pride drag queen performance leaves crowd screaming for more

Macon Pride held seven events last week to celebrate unity and visibility among the LGBT+ community and its allies.

On Friday night, the organization hosted a party at the Hargray Capitol Theatre that had the crowd screaming with excitement over the performances of well-known drag queens.

The event featured Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, who was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. She placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.

The Tribe, a local drag queen group, performed and hosted the event, and they did not disappoint. Members of The Tribe performed at several other events for Macon Pride this year including at the main festival on Saturday.

Here are photos from the evening of drag at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Yutoya Avaze Leon, left, and Christina Leon get ready in the dressing room at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday ahead of Macon Pride’s House Party event featuring the well-known drag queen Lala Ri. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Yutoya Avaze Leon, left, and Christina Leon put on make up in the dressing room at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Christina Leon is the show director and host for The Tribe, and Yutoya is a co-show director and does the marketing for the group.

Christina Leon, show director and host of The Tribe, sprays make up setting spray on her face in the dressing room at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday before Macon Pride’s House Party event featuring the well-known drag queen Lala Ri. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Christina Leon set her make up before going to check the music and lights for the night’s show.

Christina Leon, show director and host of The Tribe, performs her first number on Friday at Macon Pride’s House Party event featuring the well-known drag queen Lala Ri. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After introducing all of the drag queens of the night except for the special guest, Christina Leon took the stage to Lizzo’s song “Rumors.”

Yutoya Avaze Leon performs a split that makes the crowd go wild at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday at Macon Pride’s House Party event featuring the well-known drag queen Lala Ri. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Yutoya had the audience screaming when she performed a split during her set.

The crowd gave Tangerine Summers a warm welcome when she walked out on stage to Ike & Tina Turner’s song “Proud Mary.”

Coco Iman Starr wowed the crowd with her unique stunts as she flipped her hair across the stage.

Pynk Dime pulls out a whip during her performance at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday for Macon Pride’s House Party event featuring the well-known drag queen Lala Ri. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Pynk Dime gave the crowd a surprise when she revealed a whip hidden in her corset. She performed to the song “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony.

Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, performs at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday ahead of Macon Pride’s House Party event. She was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and she placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Lala Ri received a grand welcome from the crowd as she dazzled attendees with her dance moves and animated facial expressions.

Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, performs at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday ahead of Macon Pride’s House Party event. She was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and she placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

Lala Ri performed to a rendition of “Try a Little Tenderness,” which had the crowd screaming and begging for more.

Lala Ri, a drag queen based in Atlanta, performs at the Hargray Capitol Theatre on Friday ahead of Macon Pride’s House Party event. She was a contestant on Season 13 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and she placed 10th and was voted Miss Congeniality by the other contestants. Jenna EAson jeason@macon.com

The Tribe has three events coming up in Middle Georgia, according to their Facebook page.

The Tribe will host a “Newbie Night” at Still Life Cocktail Club in Warner Robins on Oct. 16 starting at 8 p.m.

The Society Garden is having a Halloween Drag Show on Oct. 29 starting at 8 p.m., and The Tribe will perform at the Grand Opera House on Nov. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought for the Grand Opera House show on the Grand’s website at thegrandmacon.com.