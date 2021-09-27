Jason Aldean announces upcoming album will be named after Macon, his hometown

Jason Aldean hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

His fans won’t soon, either. The Country music star announced Monday that his upcoming album will be titled “Macon, Georgia.”

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different. I’m excited to announce my 10th studio album ‘Macon, Georgia,’” Aldean wrote in a Facebook post.

The first 15 songs will drop this fall on Nov. 12 and the double album will be out next spring. The album is currently available for fans to pre-add on Apple Music, pre-save on Spotify, pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.

The single “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood on the album was released in July and is featured on various country playlists on all music platforms. Fans can also attend the “Back to the Saddle Tour.”