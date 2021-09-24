GABBA Fest planned for this weekend in Macon with concerts, jams and events

A backyard jam at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House on Vineville Avenue is a popular event open to all musical GABBA members during each year’s fan festival. This year’s is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Special to The Telegraph

This weekend’s GABBA Fest – the annual gathering of the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association in Macon – is more than locals getting together to be nostalgic and hear Allman Brothers music.

The weekend, with its multiple concerts, jams and events is a gathering of fans who feel like family and come from across the U.S. and world for a reunion with others dedicated to promoting and preserving the Allman Brothers Band’s music, history and legacy.

And OK, there is a lot of nostalgia and listening to Allman Brothers-related music.

A whole lot.

“But it really is a family reunion,” said Laraine Potter, GABBA president. “People like to come to Macon, home-base for all things Allman Brothers. There’s so much that’s important to the band’s history here and people come from as far as Finland, England, Japan, South American and from all across the U.S. – or at least they did until COVID hit. In 2019 we were pretty close to filling the Grand Opera House for concerts but then had to cancel in 2020. This year, we’re back at it with health precautions but understandably fewer people are coming from fewer places. But 2022 - that’ll be the year we mark our 30th anniversary as an association and we look forward to making it the kind of party we all want it to be.”

Kirk West knows the Brothers inside and out as a photographer, as their 20-plus year road manager (a position he calls “Tour Mystic”), as keeper of anecdotes and stories, as the central rock and roll exhibitor at Gallery West and, along with his wife Kirsten, the initial driving force behind restoring The Big House.

He knows the Brothers fans, too.

“Yeah, this isn’t just a local thing,” he said. “It’s bigger than regional and even national. The whole festival is a fan-driven family reunion. Some have been coming for 20 years and more. Macon keeps expanding with things like The Big House, Grant’s Lounge reopening and getting a remodel and Capricorn Studios and museum complex opening up. And of course, our gallery with all the rock and roll pictures expanded things a little, too. But really it’s about family. There’s not an Allman Brothers entity out touring now so the family can’t get together and see each other at concerts like they used to so they come to Macon, to GABBA Fest.”

The Wests are welcoming “family” and others to the festival today with a kickoff from 3-7 p.m. at their 447 Third St. gallery. West said there’ll be discounts on a selection of his photographs and live acoustic music from Sonny Morman and Donna Hall. Friday there’s a multi-author book signing.

There’s a truly extensive list of side events and after-parties at GABBA Fest but the spotlight is on concerts Friday and Saturday nights at the Grand.

Detailed schedules, performer lists and ticketing are at www.gabbafest.org.

The GABBA Fest board and visiting artists are taking a strong stand regarding COVID-19 and requiring attendees and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative, lab-administered COVID-19 Rapid Test administered within 48-72 hours of entry. Home rapid tests aren’t accepted. Some outdoor and side-event policies may be different depending on the particular venue.

Due to COVID, officials are allowing a generous ticket transfer policy from one year to the next with last year’s canceled festival tickets good this year and tickets bought early for this year by people now hesitant to attend due to COVID-19 and variant spikes good for next year.

“The music is going to be very good this year at both concerts and other events,” Potter said. She said there are well-known Allman Brothers cover bands along with bands and performers that toured with the Allman Brothers or its members.

Again, the bands, performers and events list goes on and on so check the GABBA site.

Considered “artists-at-large” are the aforementioned Donna Hall and Tommy Talton. Bruce Hornsby was to be included but scheduling conflicts arose.

“I guess we’re sort of wandering mistrals this weekend taking part in several shows,” Talton said. Talton is co-founder of the early Capricorn band, Cowboy, who toured with the Allman Brothers during their early rise to fame and served as studio musicians on many Capricorn sessions and made up Gregg Allman’s band during his first solo tour.

“I think it will be a great time,” Talton said. “There’ll certainly be some great music and I’ll be playing with the Chris Hicks Band and Friends Friday night and Scott Sharrard and Friends Saturday. With Scott, we’re planning to bring back some Cowboy music. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.”

GABBA Fest also features an online auction that ends Saturday. Items and information are on the GABBA website. The weekend ends Sunday afternoon with a final concert back at The Big House at noon.

“The whole festival is a unique experience with some of the greatest music and people anywhere plus time to get to see old friends and make new ones,” Potter said. “I really like the member’s jam on Saturday at The Big House. Sometimes there have been as many as 90 players throughout the afternoon, some professional, some amateur, some really, really amateur. You have to be a member to get onstage but anyone can come enjoy it. Most of the side events are included with a weekend ticket or free. But if somebody wanders over and has a seat during the jam without a ticket, well it’s not likely they’ll be thrown out.”

Also this weekend, Theatre Macon begins its Sept. 24-Oct. 3 run of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940.” For times and ticketing, see www.theatremacon.com.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.