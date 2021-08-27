Grant’s Lounge celebrates 50 barrier-breaking years of music, entertainment

Ed Grant Sr. had no pretensions the little nightspot he opened 50 years ago on Poplar Street would have a unique role in the origins of Southern Rock or build bridges between people and races in Middle Georgia.

But it did.

Grant’s Lounge is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special guests and events through Sunday.

It was Feb. 16, 1971, that Grant opened his lounge and a time when an establishment seeking an integrated clientele was rare. But Grant’s kids, Cheryl Grant Louder and Ed Grant Jr., said that was exactly their father’s intention. He wanted to welcome Black, white and all sorts of people who wanted to gather, hear good music and have a good time.

COVID-19 prevented a celebration on the exact February date Grant’s opened

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Daddy saw a need to open Grant’s because most Black places wouldn’t accept white people or white places Black people,” his daughter, Louder, said. “For daddy, they were all one, you know. He always said Grant’s belonged to the people.”

There’s a painting above the stage today with him and the words: Grant’s Lounge Belongs to the People.

Grant died in 2005. Recollections from a variety of people say he started as a bartender at a golf club he couldn’t have been a member of. He worked his way up to manage the bar before going on to run restaurants, including James Brown’s Golden Platter restaurants in Macon.

In ’71, Phil Walden’s Capricorn Records and studio were in their heyday and Grant’s was smack dab between Capricorn offices on Cotton Avenue and studio on Broadway.

Walden was still in hot water in many circles for close association with Black musicians, including managing Otis Redding and the increasingly popular Allman Brothers Band.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Bands auditioned for Capricorn at Grant’s and artists in town recording at Capricorn often dropped in for impromptu jams through the wee hours. That fit Grant’s philosophy that even the long-haired hippies who were cropping up more and more were welcome. In many spots, not the case at all.

And this is where it gets personal: I was one of those young long-hairs and I went to Grant’s in its early days. I can vouch that it was a comfortable spot for hippies, Black people, white people – whoever – to let down their hair.

Pardon any puns.

To underline Grant’s early intentions, not only were members of the Allman Brothers welcome – I mean, they were the Allman Brothers – but I remember one of the first few local bands Grant hired also featured musicians of color. They were called Roundhouse and later evolved into Doc Holliday after signing with A&M records.

But on any given night, it wasn’t about the philosophy of the place but about the music and as attested by many, the music was good.

Grant’s 50th celebration reflects that.

Wednesday, Grant’s had their traditional open mic night.

Thursday, Robert Lee Coleman, Bo Ponder and Big Mike and the Booty Papas played with Tony Cooper on keys. Cooper has played with more area names than most anybody can shake a stick at.

Today, Capricorn stalwarts take the stage with multi-instrumental studio musician, singer-songwriter and performer Randall Bramblett and Tommy Talton, co-founder of Capricorn’s Cowboy, taking the stage with their bands. There’s a late-night appearance of Athens’ AFTM, too.

Saturday is also Capricorn heavy with Jerry “Swamp Dogg” Williams Jr. and End of the Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band performing with special guest Lamar Williams Jr. Swamp Dogg’s appearance is a big deal to many.

Louder said Sunday’s activities are about memories with a Q&A and open-mic testimonials at 5 p.m. It’s free though she asks those coming to secure tickets. At 7 p.m. there’s entertainment costing $10 at the door. Search “Memories Grant’s Lounge Macon 50th Anniversary Day Party” on Facebook events for free ticketing and information.

But wait – Tommy Talton?

Here it’s personal again. I loved the Allman Brothers but truth be told, Cowboy, co-founded by Talton with the late Scott Boyer, was my all-time favorite Capricorn band. Cowboy was not only a great band but part of what amounted to Capricorn’s de facto studio band, appearing on countless recordings and, among many other things, serving as Gregg Allman’s band on his first solo tour. It was Duane Allman who originally put in a good word for Talton and Boyer to get them invited to Macon and Capricorn.

Talton has continued touring, writing and recording through the years and remembers Grant’s Lounge well.

“It was really the only place to go and feel comfortable and jam,” he said. “At least I wasn’t aware of any other place back then that welcomed Black and white people and us musicians. We were mostly on the road or in the studio but when we did have time that’s where we’d aim. A lot of great music went down in that place and a lot of good, late-night jams started at 11 or 11:30 p.m. and went to 2 a.m. when Grant would finally say something like, “We’d like to thank Tommy and Dickie (Betts) and Gregg for coming out tonight but now it’s time to go.’”

Talton remembers Grant’s as its owner intended it.

“It was where everybody felt fine being there no matter who they were,” he said. “I don’t remember any violence but just good times playing pool, listening to music and playing with people. It’s funny, I’ve played a whole lot of music there but this is the first time I’ve actually been booked at Grant’s.”

Talton said it’s too bad more music wasn’t preserved then but catches himself and said he’s glad smartphones and other devices weren’t around to video things and steal the moment.

“We get caught up in recording things and miss actually enjoying the moment,” he said. “All that can be too distracting. But it’s going to be fun helping celebrate Grant’s. It’s deserved.”

Do others in Macon believe the Grant’s Lounge hype is valid?

“Well, I’m super excited for Grant’s,” said Jamie Weatherford, businessman and head of Rock Candy Tours which offers music history tours in Macon. “To me, Grant’s has always represented Macon’s first truly integrated bar and such a strong period of music for Macon. It’s definitely worth the hype and definitely one of the most fun places on our tours. If we want Macon to recapture that kind of musical impact we’ve got to support bands and places where they can play.”

Wes Griffith leads Macon’s Moonhanger Group which specializes in restaurants and entertainment. He said he bought the building where Grant’s is located in 2019 in part to ensure it wasn’t taken by someone with no appreciation for the club and its history and to safeguard its future. He said Moonhanger manages most day-to-day operations like booking bands while the Grants stay involved and keep a financial interest.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Grant’s and wanted it to survive,” he said. “We need to remember its past but that it has a future as part of Macon as a music town with waves of new bands and musicians. I’m excited Randall Bramblett and Tommy Talton — a couple of Capricorn’s elder statesmen — will be here. And Swamp Dogg. There’s a real story there, too, and it was 51 years ago he recorded his first solo album at Capricorn.”

Louder said her father would be pleased.

“He never would have thought it would have lasted 50 years,” she said. I know he’s smiling.”

SPECIAL NOTE: At the artist’s request, only those with proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test will be allowed into the Friday and Saturday shows.

For ticketing and information, click the “Lineup” link at www.historicgrants.com. Information on Tommy Talton is at www.tommytaltonmusic.com.

And don’t forget the Macon Film Festival continues virtually this weekend. For streaming options go to www.maconfilmfestival.com.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.