Country star Travis Tritt is coming to Macon. Here’s how to get concert tickets

Travis Tritt is bringing real country to Macon this fall

Country music artist Travis Tritt will perform on Nov. 4 at the Macon City Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and start at $36.

Tritt, a two-time Grammy award winner and 15-time Country Music Association award nominee will likely sing classic hits “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Can I Trust You with My Heart” and perform songs from his newly released album, “Set in Stone.”

It’s been 30 years since Tritt launched his music career, with 19 singles from his 11 studio albums charting. For more information, visit his website TravisTritt.com.