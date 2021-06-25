July showing of ‘Limbo’ marks return of live viewings for Macon Film Guild

July 11 showing of “Limbo” at the Douglass Theatre will mark the return of live films brought to Middle Georgia by The Macon Film Guild. Special to The Telegraph

The Macon Film Guild returns to public showings at the Douglass Theatre on July 11 with a showing of the U.K.-made comedy/drama “Limbo.”

Like other arts organizations, the Guild discontinued business-as-usual in early 2020 due to COVID-19 and instead of live showings went online with a curated series of “Safe at Home” film suggestions to be viewed in place and then, if patrons wanted to, discussed through comments on the group’s Facebook page.

How did the pandemic affect the organization overall?

“We did a lot to keep in touch with members and our audience and not just disappear,” said Robert Fieldsteel, Guild president since 2016. “We selected themes and picked indie and foreign language and classic films that could be streamed at home and also stepped up our email and other communications. Really, we fared pretty well and added a lot of people to our email list.

“But we’re glad to return to showings at the Douglass. There’s a lot you miss by not viewing movies as part of an audience and taking part in discussions in the theater and as we spill out into the lobby. Conversations can be quite lively as opinions and discussions range from loving to disliking different selections. It’s a little like a book club.”

Feature presentations are on the second Sunday of each month at 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m. with room for a scheduled discussion following the 2 p.m. show. In addition to casual lobby discussions, Fieldsteel said many viewers have traditionally gathered for brunch before the first show or a meal after.

“During the pandemic, we’ve been encouraged how people contacted us saying we’d done a terrific job keeping things going,” Fieldsteel said. “Our Facebook teasers for July 11 have garnered a whole bunch of likes.”

He said the choice to show “Limbo” was carefully made.

“Everyone seems eager to get out to a film after being cooped up so we didn’t want something too dark or heavy,” he said. “’Limbo’ is an offbeat, humorous drama which is something our viewers have always really liked. It has a deadpan sort of humor that’s right up our alley.”

The film is timely, as it deals with immigration, but is set among a group of Syrian refugees located on a remote Scottish island awaiting word on their asylum status. Far from being a gritty, heartbreaking documentary, The New York Times said the work is a “poetic and often wryly funny approach … both heartbreaking and heartlifting.”

Fieldsteel is confident the film will make for a good public return by the Guild which began in 2000 to bring award-winning movies of artistic and intellectual substance that tend to have a global reach.

Think “cinema” versus “blockbuster.”

And think films that would not be brought to Macon apart from the Guild’s efforts.

In addition to its feature film presentations on the second Sunday each month, the group also brings documentaries to Macon and the Douglass on the fourth Tuesday evening. Set for July 20 is an intriguing, award-winning film titled “Gunda” which, in black-and-white and without voiced commentary, presents a close-up view of the farmyard lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens and a herd of cows.

It’s a Norwegian film but due to its subject matter, there is no need for subtitles.

In this case, The New York Times called the documentary “astonishing,” “sublimely beautiful” and “profoundly moving.”

As opposed to the Disney nature films of days passed, there is no contrived drama just a new way of looking at and appreciating the animals around us.

Or at least around any of us who might live on a farm.

Again, it’s an indication of the Guild’s ongoing commitment to bring quality, off-the-beaten-multi-cineplex path films to Middle Georgia audiences.

“We have an active membership but want people to know these films aren’t just for our members but anyone who wants to come and pay the very reasonable $5 admission,” Fieldsteel said. “It’s a bargain.”

But new memberships are welcome and help the group’s efforts. They start at $20 for students and $35 for individual adults, entitling each to discounted admissions.

This is the Guild’s 21st year and their plans for 20th-anniversary celebrations were wrecked by COVID. However, recognizing their long relationship with the Douglass Theatre, the group is planning something as part of the Douglass’ 100th-anniversary celebrations nearer the end of the year.

Showtimes, information on coming features, documentaries and the Guild itself are available at maconfilmguild.org and their pages at facebook.com/maconfilmguild. You can also join their email list there to stay in touch.

Also this weekend, if you wonder what’s going on at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., it’s a TEDx event featuring 11 local speakers sharing their stories of perseverance, growth and “Macon awesomeness.”

Sorry, at this point free tickets are listed as sold out but the effort and work of local sponsors like The Southern Center for Choice Theory and support of The Knight Foundation are worth noting and you’ll at least know what the positive downtown fuss is all about at Poplar’s west end. TEDx programs are independently organized TED-style educational and inspirational short talks given by people from all walks of life and expertise.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.