ZZ Top is coming to Macon. Here’s how to get tickets

Dusty Hill, left and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP) WINSLOW TOWNSON Invision/AP

Legendary Texas rock group ZZ Top is coming to Macon this fall.

“That Little ‘Ol Band” from Texas initially was slated to visit Bibb County last year, but were among a slew of cancellations due the pandemic. They’ll return to Middle Georgia on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Friday morning on Ticketmaster. Macon Centreplex insiders get access to tickets on Thursday.

One of the longest-tenured bands in the world, ZZ Top formed in 1969. They last visited Macon in March of 2017.

The Macon City Auditorium is located at 415 1st St.; for more information on future shows, visit their website.

