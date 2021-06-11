This art scavenger hunt through downtown Macon could win you a trip to Florida

One of the many pieces of public art downtown that may be involved in The 567 Center for Renewal’s Great Art Hunt Saturday. Special to the Telegraph

A stroll out and about downtown Saturday could land you on St. George Island for a week — but you’ll have to be clever, keep your eyes open and have a bit of luck.

Saturday is the Great Art Hunt, a scavenger hunt to find public, outdoor art in downtown Macon. The activity is hosted by The 567 Center for Renewal, which originated it last year during the thick of COVID-19 to provide the community with something safe to do and raise a few dollars for the non-profit group.

Melissa Macker, who heads the 567, said it proved so popular they’re bringing it back. Though COVID dangers and restrictions have lightened, she said it’s still a safe, unhurried way to have fun under remaining COVID concerns.

“When we were planning for this year, it was starting to get better as far as COVID goes but, of course, we weren’t sure what it would be like in June,” she said. “... There’s a lot of time Saturday to find all the art so it’s not like everyone’s rushing to one spot. It’s more relaxed. And now since so many can go indoors safely, we’re encouraging people to stop for lunch at a favorite downtown spot and take advantage of all the shops and other things offered around them.”

She said the hunt can typically be completed in two or three hours.

“The day itself kicks off at 9:30 a.m. when people can stop by The 567 Center at 456 First St. to pick up their maps, clue sheets, T-shirts and tote bags,” Macker said. “They have until 11:30 a.m. to get them, then they have until 7 p.m. to finish the hunt.”

She said there will be a King of Pops cart in front of The 567 offering their icy treats.

With maps and clues in hand, participants stroll around downtown — or bike or drive — to find each art item on the list. They take a picture to prove its discovery then email all the pictures to The 567 by 7 p.m. That qualifies participants for a drawing to win a week in a vacation house on Florida’s St. George Island that sleeps eight. Macker said the winner will be announced Monday, June 14 on The 567’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/the567) and notified by email.

Teams can still register today at www.the567center.org/great-art-hunt. Walk-up registrations are OK Saturday, but the later the registration the slimmer chances are of getting a T-shirt and tote bag.

Registration for teams of two is $60, teams of three are $80 and it’s $100 for teams of four. Children 10 and under are free, but don’t get shirts or bags. You must be 18 to win the St. George trip and stay dates are subject to scheduling availability.

View the St. George getaway at www.shellssgi.com.

The search list has 25 spots to find among downtown’s many outdoor sculptures and murals. Some were part of last year’s hunt and some are new. Clues include statements like, “This bear looks ready to be mailed.”

“There really is a surprising amount of public art downtown provided by many groups over a lot of years, and we’re proud to have played a part in a lot that’s there now,” Macker said. “It adds so much, gives a lot of pleasure and helps show what kind of community we are.”

In addition to events like the Art Hunt, The 567 operates a gallery, a pottery studio and offers various art classes. Coming summer classes include special sessions for kids and dates for a repeat of a popular terrarium-building workshop led by Macker, now sold out, is being looked at for the future. Check www.the567center.org for details.

If you’re looking for other things to do this weekend, consider the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ Bird Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an array of “feathered guests” and other family fun at 4182 Forsyth Rd. It’s free for members and details on other pricing and more is at www.masmacon.org/events/bird-day.

Popular local band Parts & Labor is having a release party for their first album at downtown’s Hargray Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. Look up Parts & Labor on Facebook events for details and ticketing.

