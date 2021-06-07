Entertainment

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Macon. Here’s how to get tickets

An Earth, Wind & Fire Press publicity photograph from 2017. Contributed photo

Tickets to see the musical group Earth, Wind & Fire’s Oct. 12 concert at the Macon City Auditorium go on sale this week.

The group’s Macon tour date comes as the renowned band enters its second half-century of performing.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Macon Centreplex “insiders.” Tickets will be available otherwise beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The band has had eight No. 1 songs and its hits include “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “Shining Star.”

The Macon show in October comes 45 years after what was likely the group’s first visit to Macon for a July 1976 concert at the Coliseum with The Emotions, a concert presented by Zelma Redding.

