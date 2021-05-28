For first time since pandemic, Douglass opens to public for ‘Jazz in the Courtyard’

The Douglass Theatre’s free Jazz in the Courtyard summer series starts Sunday at 7 p.m. when the GQ Jazz Ensemble plays cool outdoor jazz for the hot Memorial Day weekend. Special to The Telegraph

Jazz in the Courtyard returns to the Douglass Theatre Sunday at 7 p.m. starting the traditional summer series for the 14th year following its 2020 break due to COVID-19.

The concert is free, thanks to the sponsorship of Georgia Power, and marks the historic Douglass’ first open-to-the-public event since COVID restrictions started lessening.

It’s also the first event in the theatre’s 100th-year celebration.

“We’re returning from the COVID shutdown renewed, refreshed and excited,” said Gina Ward, the theatre’s director. “The Jazz in the Courtyard concert is something people look forward to, especially this year, and it sets the stage for all the 100th-anniversary events we’ve planned for the year.”

The GQ Jazz Ensemble is a local group founded decades ago by now-retired Jimmy L. Mills Jr. who was a service member, musician, mail carrier, and popular and highly regarded educator who had a lasting impact on many of Macon’s young people. Ward said Mills will be honored during the concert and hopefully will play a few numbers as well.

Mills, long retired from his public school teaching post, no longer plays with the jazz group due to health matters.

Jazz in the Courtyard continues June 27 with Ken Ford, the “King of Strings.” Ford is considered a pioneer in making the violin a front-line jazz instrument. The series ends July 25 with Ken Trimmins and Quiet Storm playing.

In addition to the music presented at concerts, gathering in the Douglass courtyard has become an occasion in and of itself.

“We’ll have a few tables and chairs for those who get here early but we encourage people to bring their own chairs and picnic meals and refreshments. Our snack bar will be open with soft drinks and snacks but the food truck we usually have on hand won’t be there this year. After missing last year, it’s truly something people are looking forward to and we’re certainly happy to see our patrons coming to enjoy themselves.”

Ward said she was glad the Douglass’ first open event could be outdoors but social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be followed with facemasks being optional.

Looking ahead, another regular Douglass program interrupted by COVID in 2020 returns in June and applications are being taken for it now.

“Our Stageworks Summer Theatre Camp is back and will be June 7 through July 17,” Ward said. “It’s time for kids to sign up for all the interesting and fun things the camp offers. They learn all aspects of theater production from acting, music, dance and drama to set design to technical aspects. At the end of the camp, they present their own program where they do all the different jobs and play all the parts. We’re accepting a smaller number this year due to the pandemic but we’ll again have the camp’s life-lesson sessions where people from the community come and teach things like ballroom dancing, finances, anti-bullying, etiquette – all kinds of things. We have a lot of repeat campers each year and are looking forward to it.”

As far as the theatre’s celebrating Charles Douglass founding the theatre 100 years ago, among coming events is a VIP Gala in October featuring Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress and director Regina King whose directorial debut was 2020’s “One Night in Miami.”

Ward said King has filmed at the Douglass and serves as the gala’s honorary chairperson. Musicians Chuck Leavell and Newton Collier are serving as co-chairs.

In November, a documentary on the Douglass will premiere and Ward said a closing party for the theatre and its founder is set for December.

But this weekend, the GQ Jazz Ensemble takes the spotlight. Johnny Hollingshead Jr. sings for the group and among his other pursuits is acting. Most recently, he appeared in 2019 in the stage and film productions of “Justice on Trial” and said he plans to appear in a New York production of the show in the days ahead.

“But man, I’m always excited about anything associated with the Douglass and especially about getting back to Jazz in the Courtyard which we do about every year,” he said. “When I think of what a platform it’s been through history for people like Butterbeans and Susie and Duke Ellington and Lena Horne and what an amazing man Charles Douglass was – well, it’s always an honor to play there.”

And Hollingshead said getting to honor Mills is an honor.

“This is a very special occasion because of what Jimmy Mills meant to so many, including me,” he said. “The ensemble always works to live up to the standard he set musically and for being gentlemen. He is always a gentleman.”

Hollingshead said the group will play a variety of jazz numbers Sunday plus Broadway hits and a selection of Bill Withers songs.

Withers died last year.

“It’s just an important time for the theatre and for Macon as people are eager to get out, musicians are eager to play and theaters are eager to welcome them. We want people to come, be entertained and go away feeling some real joy.”

The Douglass has information about Jazz in the Courtyard and all its events at www.douglasstheatre.org. The theater is at 355 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.