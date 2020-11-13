Last Open Streets event of the year scheduled for Macon Sunday afternoon

Sunday is the year’s last opportunity to put on your walking shoes, skates or get on your bike, skateboard or other low-fi means of transportation and enjoy one of Open Streets Macon’s closed-to-cars street celebrations.

It’s free from 2 to 6 p.m. along Second Street from Cynthia Avenue to Long Street.

“Our Bike Tech Bike Parade is at 2:45 p.m. for those who want to come out and watch,” said Koryn Young, engagement coordinator for Bike Walk Macon who organize the events. “If you want to be in the parade start gathering at Elam Alexander Academy at 2 p.m. to decorate your bike or just get ready. Elam is one of the day’s activity hubs on the north end of the route along with Macon Memorial Gym at the south end. The parade is a slow-roll bike parade along Second that anyone can be in and enjoy.”

Young said the parade will be led by Streetline Percussion who will provide entertainment throughout the day. More entertainment will come from the likes of the Ageless Steppers, formerly known as the Macon-Bibb Senior Steppers, DJ GQ $moove and Storytellers Macon.

“It’s fun, free and a relaxing way to be out and enjoy one of our city’s streets in a unique way,” she said. “Plus, there will be lots of people and organizations around to provide activities and help everyone discover more about their community and some of the services available.”

Young said activities and information will be at the two activity hubs featuring organizations such as the Pedestrian Safety Review Board who will give safety items like reflective armbands, Big Weight Entertainment who plan to help attendees write songs and play games, Path to MD who educate and mentor high school students through the process of becoming a physician, Reach to Impact who provide free and discreet HIV testing and sexual health education, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority, Bibb Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, Mercer Family Therapy Center and more.

As at this year’s two previous Open Streets events, the group wants participants to help them leave a positive, lasting impression in the neighborhood.

Literally.

Through an AARP Livable Communities grant, a cross-walk street mural will be painted during the day and left as a “traffic calming” feature at the busy intersection near Memorial Gym. It’s geared to slow traffic and remind drivers to be more aware of pedestrians, bike riders and others. Open Streets took on similar projects at the previous Maynard Street and Monroe/Tattnall Street events.

Raising awareness

The Open Streets days are geared toward fun, building community and making streets accessible and safe but also to raise awareness and further the purpose of its organizer, Bike Walk Macon. To do so, and because of COVID-19 needs and restrictions, Bike Walk Macon’s head and founder, Rachel Umana, said this year’s Open Streets have been a bit different.”

“In years past, we’ve had one big Open Streets event along a two-mile section of closed street,” she said. “This year we shortened the distance and focused on three different neighborhoods. Sunday’s closed street is only about 0.3 mile but because each is smaller we get to focus and engage more on particular neighborhoods and build stronger relationships. We picked the neighborhoods we did through questionnaires and these are the ones that kept popping up.”

Umana said having multiple Open Streets provided a chance for people to safely get out and participate in events designed around COVID-19 health guidelines.

Wherever you live in Macon-Bibb or Middle Georgia, it looks like it will be a sunny day Sunday to get on your bike and do what you like along Second Street and the last chance for a while to ride on a traffic-free city street.’

More weekend events

A handful of other significant Macon happenings are on for the weekend, including the start of Macon Arts Alliance’s Fire & Ice 2020 holiday-centric pottery show beginning today at The Round Building at Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Park). It runs through Nov. 19 with information at www.maconartsalliance.org/fireice and online shopping at www.maconarts.org/shop.

There’s a great chance to hear Macon Pops’ seven-piece band Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Sciences Amphitheatre on Forsyth Road. It’s the Pops’ first performance since the pandemic. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic if you like. Details and ticketing ($25), is at www.maconpops.com/fall-into-fun.

The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue is hosting one of artist Mark Ballard’s free-admission holiday pop-up shops with wreath and other demonstrations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you miss it, Ballard is scheduling other pop-up shops through December and is keeping his Etsy shop brimming at www.etsy.com/shop/markballardstore. Pretzels, coffee and hot chocolate will be available for sale or you might pick up brunch or lunch and bring it with you.

Since its November’s second Friday, Triangle Arts Macon (www.triangleartsmacon.com) will have its regular drive-through art show today from 6 to 9 p.m., this time featuring Kevin Scene Lewis and Johnny Mo. Cost is $5 in advance online at $10 at the gate. You’ll have to search Facebook events “Second Friday Drive Thru Art Experience” for ticketing.

What you need to know

What: Open Streets Macon

Where: Along Second Street

When: 2-6 p.m. Nov. 15

Cost: Free

Information: www.openstreetsmacon.com/secondst