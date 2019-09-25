Extras needed for new movie filming in downtown Macon. Here are the details.

Women in Georgia’s Film Industry A panel at the Macon Film Festival discuss why it matters if there are women in leadership positions in the Georgia film industry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A panel at the Macon Film Festival discuss why it matters if there are women in leadership positions in the Georgia film industry.

Do not panic when a SWAT team, firefighters and police officers swarm Terminal Station next week.

A “major motion picture” is set to film inside and around the historic train station but in 1916 on Oct. 1, according to a news release from the Macon Transit Authority.

Details about the movie were not made public, but casting calls for a “TBA Productions” film beckoned real firefighters, police and SWAT members with tactical experience to apply online to be an extra. Onlookers also were sought.

Macon Film Commissioner Aaron Buzza declined to say what movie would be filmed. Chris Floore, spokesman for the Macon-Bibb County government, also declined to reveal the title of the movie and said releasing that information before a contract is finalized might result in the company pulling out of plans to film downtown.

The movie, is among several filming in Georgia now, including “Thunder Force,” a Netflix superhero comedy movie starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy.

“Thunder Force” is set to film in Decatur, Atlanta and surrounding areas through December, according to numerous casting call websites. Casting calls for the movie, directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, aim to recruit actors to portray 1980s and 1990s teachers, students, parents and townspeople.

Other movies filming in Georgia include “Ghost Draft” and the sequel to the 2016 DC Comics movie “Suicide Squad.”

“Ghost Draft,” currently filming in Atlanta, is a Paramount film about a man drafted to fight in a future war “where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past,” Variety.com reported. The movie stars Mary Lynn Rajskub, known for her work on the TV show “24,” and Edwin Hodge of “The Purge,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel to “Suicide Squad,” a Warner Bros movie, also is filming in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. James Gunn will direct the movie and it is set to be released in August 2021, according to a report from Deadline.com.

Details about the movie filming downtown are expected to be made public Wednesday or Thursday, Floore said.

Macon Transit Authority and Greyhound buses will relocate the normal pick-up and drop-off areas to Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during production beginning Sunday, according to the MTA news release.