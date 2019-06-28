A movie that premiered at Sundance is showing in Macon for free this weekend

Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Naimo Watts appear in “Luce” by Julius Onah, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Want to watch a film for free with a group of hand-selected, up-and-coming Georgia screenwriters?

The film is “Luce” which premiered in January at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival.

The screenwriters, 10 of them, are in Macon taking part in a Sundance Institute Screenwriters Intensive this weekend where industry professionals help them craft their scripts.

Though free, advance online registration is required prior to “Luce’s” showing at the Douglas Theater. Seating is first come, first served.

“We’re really glad to be able to engage the wider community and offer this advance showing of ‘Luce,’” said Shira Rockowitz, associate director of the feature film program at Sundance Institute. “It’s a way to open things up for the whole community while accomplishing our mission to encourage and help independent filmmakers.”

In addition to seeing “Luce,” Rockowitz said those attending are invited to stay for a question and answer conversation with Julius Onah, the fim’s director who also co-wrote its screenplay with J.C. Lee. Lee originally had success with the work as an off-Broadway stage play.

Promotional material describes “Luce” saying, “A married couple is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their son, adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after an alarming discovery by a devoted high school teacher threatens his status as an all-star student.”

Its promotional trailer presents it as something of a psychological thriller, but seemingly one moved forward by themes of racism and questionable expectations.

The film is set for general release Aug. 2.

Sundance Institute is partnering with the Macon Film Festival for the public showing and the Sundance Institute’s private screenwriters intensive. Both are supported by the Knight Foundation which helps bring Sundance Institute workshops and events to numerous communities.

In 2018, Sundance Institute brought what was called a creative distribution and marketing workshop for filmmakers to Macon which drew hundreds of would-be and current filmmakers from across the state and region.

“’Luce’ is a remarkable, provocative film dealing with identity and the identity we put on people,” Rockowitz said. “I’m excited Macon is getting a sneak preview of it and that we’ll get to hear from Julius Onah. I’ve known Julius for a good while and he’s an outstanding speaker about his work and his craft.”

