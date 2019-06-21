Musical sounds of summer give Macon a chance to boogie downtown

Listen to the sounds of summer at the Macon Downtown Boogie
The sounds of summer filled the air in downtown Macon as people gathered for Macon Downtown Boogie as part of Make Music Day Macon.
Whether you are in the city of Macon or a rural road in Houston County, there is an unmistakable sound to summer.
On Friday, the first full day of summer, that sound in downtown Macon had a distinct musical flavor as people gathered for Macon Downtown Boogie as part of Make Music Day Macon.
Willie Collier, of 2 Style Entertainment, was the DJ for the day, and — with the thumping beat of dance music — opened the event, which was held on the small strip of a park at Cherry and Third streets.
