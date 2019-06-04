Entertainment

Are you the next ‘American Idol’ winner? Try out for new season in Macon

Macon

“American Idol” auditions are coming to Macon.

The audition is set for August 23 here, according to a Facebook post by the ABC show’s Facebook page on Monday.

Locations and dates announced are subject to change.

The nationally televised singing competition has helped bring into the spotlight of fame music stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken and Fantasia Barrino.

Other cities announced as sites for auditions included:

  • New York City
  • Mobile, Alabama
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Santa Barbara, California
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Columbia, South Carolina
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Waco, Texas
  • Knoxville,Tennessee
  • Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Colorado Springs
  • Washington D.C.
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • San Jose, California
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Springfield, Illinois
  • Spokane, Washington
  • Detroit, Michigan

Think you have what it takes? Sign up to audition here: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions?fbclid=IwAR2qyClD1S3v--oxW1Kje_hvGJwsOKJfh01npae3rZENnipn2GwgJ4Fvcdk

