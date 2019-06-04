Are you the next ‘American Idol’ winner? Try out for new season in Macon

Watch as Katy Perry crashes wedding, dances with bride Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom, Blonie Dudney, were dancing when Katy Perry showed up at their wedding reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis this past weekend. Perry was in town for a concert the night of their wedding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom, Blonie Dudney, were dancing when Katy Perry showed up at their wedding reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis this past weekend. Perry was in town for a concert the night of their wedding.

“American Idol” auditions are coming to Macon.

The audition is set for August 23 here, according to a Facebook post by the ABC show’s Facebook page on Monday.

Locations and dates announced are subject to change.

The nationally televised singing competition has helped bring into the spotlight of fame music stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken and Fantasia Barrino.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other cities announced as sites for auditions included:

New York City

Mobile, Alabama

Tallahassee, Florida

Santa Barbara, California

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbia, South Carolina

Las Vegas, Nevada

Waco, Texas

Knoxville,Tennessee

Salt Lake City, Utah

Raleigh, North Carolina

Colorado Springs

Washington D.C.

Wichita, Kansas

San Jose, California

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Springfield, Illinois

Spokane, Washington

Detroit, Michigan

Think you have what it takes? Sign up to audition here: https://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions?fbclid=IwAR2qyClD1S3v--oxW1Kje_hvGJwsOKJfh01npae3rZENnipn2GwgJ4Fvcdk