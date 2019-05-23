Annual music festival coming to Macon this weekend features old school bands

Glam sings at Soul Jam in Macon Lachun "Glam" Brown of Macon was the first act up at Soul Jam held Sunday at Henderson Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lachun "Glam" Brown of Macon was the first act up at Soul Jam held Sunday at Henderson Stadium.

The annual Soul Jam Festival is back to bring a variety of live music to Henderson Stadium in Macon Sunday, according to the event organizer’s Facebook page.

The festival, held at 2172 Anthony Road, is sponsored by the radio station KISS 105.1/107.5 and features music artists including:

▪ David Lucas and the Soul Jam Band, a local soul band headed by the state senator

▪ The Bar-Kays, which backed local soul icon Otis Redding at one time

▪ Slave, an Ohio-based funk band

▪ Theodis Ealey, a blues singer and guitarist

▪ Pat Cooley, R&B singer

▪ Tucka, a singer from Louisiana

▪ Just Friends Band, a Macon-based show band

Several people come to the concert every year to hear a variety of bands, to enjoy some homemade food — sometimes cooked on site — and to enjoy the time with their friends and family and attracts as many as 5,000 people each year, depending on the weather, according to an earlier article in The Telegraph.

Gates for the festival open at 2:00 p.m. and the performances begin at 3:00 p.m.