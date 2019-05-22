Meet this rising star coming to Macon’s Crazy Bull. His uncles are a famous country duo.

Montgomery Gentry on Kentucky roots Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prior to the induction of Montgomery Gentry into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry talk about the honor and their Kentucky roots. Video originally published in April 2015.

County music artist Dillon Carmichael is set to take the stage at The Crazy Bull Saturday night as part of his tour for his latest release “Hell on an Angel.”

Music runs in Carmichael’s bloodline — he is the nephew of John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery, known in the country music world as famous duo Montgomery Gentry.

Here are a few things to know about the country music singer and what to expect at his concert.

What got you started in music?

My dad has been a songwriter for a long time. He has always dabbled in that. His brothers were all in a gospel quartet. They were all great singers. My mom is a great singer. She has got two brothers (Montgomery Gentry) who have had success in country music. I really got started sitting around listening to my family play music my whole entire life. Seeing my uncles on TV … It has just been an obsession of mine and my entire family our whole lives.

Do you feel like your uncles had an impact on the type of country that you have gravitated toward, the outlaw brand of country?

I think that some of my edge in my music is probably either from growing up seeing them or coming from the same place. Eddie and John love that old outlaw stuff, (Merle) Haggard and Willie (Nelson) ... I grew up on the same music they did. But John Michael has got out there sometimes with like Lionel. He loves Lionel Richie, which is all good music. I think we are just a little bit edgy in some way or some form.

Guys like Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell and Tyler Childers have recently broken the mold on typical country music by blending different sounds. Do you feel like you fit into that group or are you in a group of your own?

Definitely more so than the pop kind of country, but I still feel like I don’t fit in with the kind Americana, folky-type stuff. It is not a bad thing. It is a good problem to have to not feel like you fit in. I’ve never fit in. I didn’t fit in in school, at weight lifting class, baseball practice and (in) my community, even though they loved me and we were like family.

Who were your inspirations growing up?

I grew up listening to people that we rough around the edges. For the most part, a lot people like Waylon Jennings, Lynyrd Skynyrd and stuff like that. At the same time, I loved guys like George Jones, some of the classic traditional country guys… As far as looking up to those guys ... that is some big shoes to fill.

The Crazy Bull has a history of identifying budding country stars like Brett Eldredge and Kane Brown who played there before they reached national success. What is it like to get to perform at a venue like that?

It is a compliment for them to have me. I have heard of the Crazy Bull multiple times and it is really cool. When I came to Nashville, I was a little bit involved with Jon Pardi when he released his first record ... I have always heard of venues like that. Jon Pardi playing those kinds of places. And here he is touring with Dierks Bentley, so it is definitely a compliment to play those places.

If someone has never heard your music before, what songs should they check out?

Listen to “Country Women” and “It’s simple.” Listen to “Dancing away with my heart.” Listen to some Billy Joe Shaver and some Waylon Jennings and that will give you a good idea.

What are some of your favorites places that you have played so far?

I have enjoyed playing the (Grand Ole) Opry. The Opry is obviously the holy grail of country.

What does it mean to get to play in Macon with its rich music history?

I have heard a lot of the stories about the history of Macon and music. I definitely want to learn more about it. I seen recently in Skynyrd documentary about them recording in Macon and spent a lot of time in Macon … I am a fan of the Allman Brothers.

If someone has never been to a Dillon Carmichael show, what can people expect when they come out to the Crazy Bull?

We come to keep it country. You can expect a country show…We work hard to make sure we are playing that music really good and sounding good … We keep the show as high energy as possible. It will be a good time.