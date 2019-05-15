Macon TV anchor could live out high school dream as he vies for ‘Sole Survivor’

Rick Devens (@rick_devens) Instagram

A Macon TV news anchor is among final contestants on the last episode of the reality show “Survivor,” set to air Wednesday night on CBS.

Rick Devens, a morning anchor for WGXA news in Macon, is among a half-dozen competing for the $1 million prize and “sole survivor” title in the show’s 38th season, titled “Edge of Extinction.”

WDEN-FM is hosting a watch party at Wild Wings Cafe for the 13th and final episode, which will last three hours and is set to start at 8 p.m. The watch party is set to begin at 6 p.m. with “fun and games” outside, according to the event on Facebook.

Physical challenges and emotional influences coupled with strategic but careful alliances are at the core of the show’s drama in which 18 contestants vie to outlast and outplay each other.

Cast members, originally 18 of them, are voted “off the island” one-by-one each tribal council. Devens was voted out on day 11 but won the right to return to the game on day 19 after winning a challenge.

Winning “Survivor” has been Devens’ dream since high school, according to his biography on the show’s website.

What’s more, the Virginia Tech graduate is also an Eagle Scout and has “all the basic survival/first aid skills,” Devens wrote in his biography. “I’m a hard worker and good at alleviating tension.”

Stephen Fishbach, who has been blogging about “Survivor” strategy for People.com for the last decade, said 33-year-old Devens, “may be one of my favorite Survivor characters of all time.”

“He’s hilarious in a way that doesn’t feel like he’s trying hard, always ready with a quip,” Fishback reported. “He’s pushed himself to immunity wins and idol finds you’d never think possible. And he’s emotionally vulnerable.”

Fishbach called Devens “the ultimate underdog” but also wrote in a May 8 article that, “love him or hate him, Rick Devens is one of the greatest tribal council performers in the history of ‘Survivor’.”

Devens, originally from Blacksburg, Virginia, traveled with his wife, Becca, out to Los Angeles, California, for the finale set to air at 8 p.m. Wednesday.