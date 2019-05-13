Rigby’s Water World re-opens this weekend for first full season. Here’s what to expect.

Rigby’s Water World hoping for 150,000 guests for first full season Rigby’s Assistant General Manager Jenna Campbell talks about what guests can expect when visiting Rigby's Water World in Macon. The water park opens May 18 and features a 1,600 foot long lazy river and a slide tower with 10 slides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rigby’s Assistant General Manager Jenna Campbell talks about what guests can expect when visiting Rigby's Water World in Macon. The water park opens May 18 and features a 1,600 foot long lazy river and a slide tower with 10 slides.

Rigby’s Water World is the latest addition to a growing entertainment complex in Warner Robins, and this year will be its first full summer season after opening in 2018.

Last year was more of a test run since the grand opening did not take place until July, leaving fewer than 40 days for guests to soak up the atmosphere. This year, Rigby’s Water World is opening in mid-May, and more than 150,000 people are expected over the spring and summer, according to a park official.

Maintenance staff has spent the past weeks cleaning water slides, inspecting equipment and filling up pools as they prepare for the opening weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Seven-day-a-week operations will run from May 25 to Aug. 4. It will only be open on weekends from Aug. 10-Sept. 1.

A staff of 200 will operate the water park.

“There’s still definitely a lot going on, but we’ll be good to go as far as opening weekend,” Rigby’s Assistant General Manager Jenna Campbell said earlier this month. “With what our original plans were to get the place built is exactly where we wanted to be in our phase one.”

It took about five years to design and build Rigby’s Water World, which is located behind Rigby’s Entertainment Complex.

The most popular feature is Paradise Island, with 10 water slides, dump buckets and bevy of water toys. Rigby’s Water World also has a 1,600 foot lazy river with a wave generator, cabanas, an 8-foot waterfall, pools and more.





While the water park is re-opening, other new developments are in the works at Rigby’s.

Construction is underway on a new restaurant, conference center and a Best Western Plus hotel. There are plans to build an amphitheater and more hotels on the site, Campbell said.

The goal is to become a family vacation destination, she added.

