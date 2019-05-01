Bragg Jam announces acts for annual Macon concert crawl

The first Bragg Jam was bittersweet. Here’s how the concert crawl got started Julie Bragg, whose musician/writer sons' lives inspired the first Bragg Jam 20 years ago, talks about her recently published book, "The Brothers of Bragg Jam: A Mother's Memoir." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Julie Bragg, whose musician/writer sons' lives inspired the first Bragg Jam 20 years ago, talks about her recently published book, "The Brothers of Bragg Jam: A Mother's Memoir."

Macon’s annual Bragg Jam Concert Crawl announced its lineup of artists Wednesday, with Anderson East and Muscadine Bloodline to be the headliners.

Anderson East is the non-country headliner while Muscadine Bloodline is the country headliner, according to a release. The event takes place July 26-27. General admission advance tickets are $40 and are available at braggjam.org.

The release describes Anderson East as an “unflinching, inimitable talent armed with a potent and husky voice, the gritty-blues and soul-toasting singer bleeds with an intimate and urgent sense of immediacy.”

Of Muscadine Bloodline the release states, “Their sound intertwines the brash irreverence of early southern rockers with the seductive quality of ‘90s country love songs.”

Bragg Jam is named for Macon musicians Brax Bragg and his brother Tate, who were killed in a traffic accident in 1999. Their musician friends found healing in getting together to play music in their memory, and from that the music festival was born.

It is a non-profit that has contributed more than $200,000 to charity, including the Ocmulgee Heritage Traill and Amerson River Park.

Check out the rest of the line-up here:

▪ of Montreal

▪ Filmore

▪ Drew Parker

▪ American Aquarium

▪ All Get Out

▪ Jared & The Mill

▪ Futurebirds

▪ Super Doppler

▪ Brandon Ray Folk Soul Revival

▪ Bloodkin

▪ People’s Blues of Richmond

▪ The High Divers

▪ The Orange Constant

▪ Heather Gillis Band

▪ The Vegabonds

▪ Tyler Hammond Band

▪ Little Stranger

▪ Trae Pierce & The T-Stone Band

▪ The Artisanals

▪ Roots of a Rebellion

▪ Neighbor Lady

▪ Sontalk

▪ Pip The Pansy

▪ She Returns From War

▪ Babe Club

▪ Parker Gispert

▪ Nathan Hussey

▪ Drew Beskins

▪ Tedo Stone

▪ Jenny Parrot

▪ African Americana

▪ Molly Stevens

▪ 8 Second Ride

▪ Magnolia Moon

▪ Zale

▪ Choir of Babble

▪ Swim in the Wind

▪ Wesley Cook.

▪ Trae Vedder

▪ Matt Brantley Band

▪ Hindsight

▪ Hughes Taylor Band

▪ Sam Burchfield

▪ Abby Owens

▪ Corey & Jenna

▪ Kate Rhudy

▪ Front Porch Radio

▪ Brent Thomason

▪ Zack Horton

▪ Daniel Graves

▪ Sean Solo

▪ Luke & Mary Alice

▪ Royal Johnson

▪ Justin Cutway

▪ Matt Brantley

▪ James Worsham

▪ David Dingess

▪ Bootz & Katz

▪ DJ B3

▪ Old Flame