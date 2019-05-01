Entertainment

Bragg Jam announces acts for annual Macon concert crawl

The first Bragg Jam was bittersweet. Here’s how the concert crawl got started

Julie Bragg, whose musician/writer sons' lives inspired the first Bragg Jam 20 years ago, talks about her recently published book, "The Brothers of Bragg Jam: A Mother's Memoir." By
Macon, Ga.

Macon’s annual Bragg Jam Concert Crawl announced its lineup of artists Wednesday, with Anderson East and Muscadine Bloodline to be the headliners.

Anderson East is the non-country headliner while Muscadine Bloodline is the country headliner, according to a release. The event takes place July 26-27. General admission advance tickets are $40 and are available at braggjam.org.

The release describes Anderson East as an “unflinching, inimitable talent armed with a potent and husky voice, the gritty-blues and soul-toasting singer bleeds with an intimate and urgent sense of immediacy.”

Of Muscadine Bloodline the release states, “Their sound intertwines the brash irreverence of early southern rockers with the seductive quality of ‘90s country love songs.”

Bragg Jam is named for Macon musicians Brax Bragg and his brother Tate, who were killed in a traffic accident in 1999. Their musician friends found healing in getting together to play music in their memory, and from that the music festival was born.

It is a non-profit that has contributed more than $200,000 to charity, including the Ocmulgee Heritage Traill and Amerson River Park.

Check out the rest of the line-up here:

of Montreal

Filmore

Drew Parker

American Aquarium

All Get Out

Jared & The Mill

Futurebirds

Super Doppler

Brandon Ray Folk Soul Revival

Bloodkin

People’s Blues of Richmond

The High Divers

The Orange Constant

Heather Gillis Band

The Vegabonds

Tyler Hammond Band

Little Stranger

Trae Pierce & The T-Stone Band

The Artisanals

Roots of a Rebellion

Neighbor Lady

Sontalk

Pip The Pansy

She Returns From War

Babe Club

Parker Gispert

Nathan Hussey

Drew Beskins

Tedo Stone

Jenny Parrot

African Americana

Molly Stevens

8 Second Ride

Magnolia Moon

Zale

Choir of Babble

Swim in the Wind

Wesley Cook.

Trae Vedder

Matt Brantley Band

Hindsight

Hughes Taylor Band

Sam Burchfield

Abby Owens

Corey & Jenna

Kate Rhudy

Front Porch Radio

Brent Thomason

Zack Horton

Daniel Graves

Sean Solo

Luke & Mary Alice

Royal Johnson

Justin Cutway

Matt Brantley

James Worsham

David Dingess

Bootz & Katz

DJ B3

Old Flame

