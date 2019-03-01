Lisa Sheridan, Macon native and ‘NCIS’ actress, found dead in New Orleans apartment

Lisa Sheridan, a Macon native and an actress known for her role in the television series “Halt and Catch Fire,” was found dead in her New Orleans apartment on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Sheridan studied at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh and went on to appear in numerous television shows, including “CSI:Miami”, “The Mentalist” and “Scandal.”
She was also cast as the lead in the 2018 movie “Strange Nature.”
Donna D’Errico, a former co-star, took posted about Sheridan’s death on Facebook.
“I just received news that my dear friend, actress Lisa Sheridan, has passed away. She was found Monday morning. I am sitting here stunned,” she said. “Lisa and I filmed a movie together 5 years ago and became very close on set and remained close friends after filming ended...Everyone who knew her loved and adored her.”
The cause of death has not been determined. The coroner’s report has not yet been released.
In a statement released to the Los Angeles Times, Sheridan’s manager, Mitch Clem, said she did not die by suicide.
Clem said her family was “blindsided by this devastating loss.”
“Lisa had class and grace. She was immensely talented and often the smartest person in the room. We are heartbroken and enormously saddened.”
