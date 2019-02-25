Entertainment

Have you ever wanted to drink beer and do yoga? You’re not the only one.

By Jenna Eason

February 25, 2019 05:14 PM

Here’s what happened at Piedmont Brewery’s Pints and Poses

Autumn Mulvihill, a yoga instructor with Sparks Yoga, talks on Tuesday about their event at Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen called Pints and Poses.
Drinking beer and doing yoga are activities traditionally done separately, but not at Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen.

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen partnered with Sparks Yoga to host “Pints and Poses” to combine some people’s favorite pastimes

“I think it went wonderfully. We had a great turnout, and hopefully we’ll be able to do this again in the future and more people will come and discover that yoga is the best,” said Autumn Mulvihill, the yoga instructor for the evening.

Mulvihill said around 35 people attended the $10 class, and the cost of the class came with a drink from Piedmont Brewery. She said $10 is less expensive than their classes hosted in the studio.

“We try to make it a little bit cheaper than in the studio, so we get new people coming in to just spread the word about yoga and show that … it’s more than just stretching,” she said. “It’s a bit of a workout.”

Mulvihill said she hopes they are able to do it again sometime soon. Sparks Yoga is planning another Pints and Poses for March 19, according to their Facebook page.

Amy Berkebile said she saw the event on Facebook and sent it to her friend Rebecca Turner. She said they decided they had to go because it involved two of their favorite things.

“It was harder than I thought it was gonna be, but I feel very relaxed right now, and it was a ton of fun doing it with a friend,” Berkebile said.

Turner said she had been wanting to get involved with Sparks Yoga for a while, and this was the perfect opportunity.

“This was a great way to get involved and come downtown, and it doesn’t hurt that there’s drinks involved either. That was good,” she said with a laugh.

