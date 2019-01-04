Entertainment

Happy National Trivia Day! Here are six trivia nights in Macon to try

By Jenna Eason

January 04, 2019 10:35 AM

Here are five trivia nights in Macon to try

National Trivia Day lands on Jan. 4 every year, and Macon has plenty of places to play a game. Here are five trivia nights in Macon you can try with a group of friends.
By
Up Next
National Trivia Day lands on Jan. 4 every year, and Macon has plenty of places to play a game. Here are five trivia nights in Macon you can try with a group of friends.
By
Macon, GA

National Trivia Day landed on the worst day for trivia in Macon: Friday.

But, that’s OK because trivia is a midweek event at many Macon establishments, but Reboot Retrocade & Bar is having a special trivia night in honor of the holiday.

“We thought it’d be kind of fun to do … not just a nerd-based trivia but a trivia-based trivia,” said Jeremy Smith, co-owner of Reboot.

The bar created a trivia night with questions based on trivia for National Trivia Day, Smith said. The game will begin at 8 p.m. Friday. It is held every year the same date.

“If you’re a trivia fan and you like kind of pub trivias and all of those kind of things, I think there’ll be something for you,” he said.

Reboot and other restaurants use Brainblast Entertainment, a national company which hosts game nights around the country.

Reboot typically has a weekly trivia night along with these other Macon establishments.

MAC_0102_Trivia_JE_04
Roy Carrigg, Eric McCloud and Anthony Harris talk outside of Reboot Retrocade & Bar on Thursday. Reboot has a weekly trivia night on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

1. Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Reboot’s trivia takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and participants can win gift cards and tokens for games.

“Trivia is kind of a big part of nerd culture, and we’re a nerd bar,” Smith said.

MAC_0102_Trivia_JE_03
Customers of The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom participate in their weekly trivia night on Wednesday.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

2. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

The Hummingbird has trivia 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday. There are three rounds. For the first two rounds, the winner gets a pitcher of beer and for the final round, the winning team gets a round of shots, said Michael Ely, a regular participant.

He said the trivia covers general knowledge instead of a specific topic, and the host gives clues on the bar’s Facebook page.

“It’s during happy hour, and the happy hour prices are the best in Macon,” he said. “It’s fun. I like it. … Anybody can come and play.”

MAC_0103_Trivia_JE_07
JENNA EASON/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 01/03/2019: Customers at Just Tap’d participate in their weekly trivia night on Thursday.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

3. Just Tap’d

Just Tap’d has trivia at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Winners receive small gift certificates to spend at the taproom, said Corey Megram, a bartender.

“We run one of the best trivias in the business,” he said. “We have the best crowd. A lot of them are repeat customers. A lot of the teams come every single week, and they all have a bunch of fun.”

MAC_0102_Trivia_JE_01
Sherry Meeks, a trivia host for Brainblast, explains the format of a question to Justin Garrison, a first-time trivia participant at Margarita’s in Mercer Village, on Wednesday.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

4. Margaritas at Mercer Village

Luis Ortiz, the manager at Margaritas, said they have trivia at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The winner of each round can have either a pitcher of beer or a free dessert.

Ortiz said they give out first, second and third place awards for those who have the most points after all of the rounds are finished. First, second and third place prizes are gift certificates for $40, $30 and $20.

“We do it for the college kids to come and have fun, and they really enjoy it,” Ortiz said.

MAC_0102_Trivia_JE_02
Customers of Wild Wing Cafe participate in their weekly trivia night on Wednesday.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

5. Wild Wing Cafe

Jessica Robinson, the manager at Wild Wing Cafe, said they have a Family Feud style trivia at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

First, second and third place winners receive gift cards for $25, $15 and $10.

“We have a blast, and we have the best host,” she said.

MAC_0103_Trivia_JE_06
JENNA EASON/THE TELEGRAPH Macon, GA, 01/03/2019: Customers at The Society Garden participate in their weekly trivia night on Thursday.
Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

6. The Society Garden

The Society Garden has trivia at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Winners receive different prizes including beer distributor merchandise and drink tickets, said Meagan Evans, owner of The Society Garden.

She said Ben Potter, who hosts Society Garden’s trivia, writes his own questions to make a unique experience for the customer.

“He really makes it fun and interesting,” she said. “He does a really great job of putting together the questions and making it fun and interesting and different, so it’s just not your generic trivia.”

  Comments  