Happy National Trivia Day! Here are six trivia nights in Macon to try

National Trivia Day landed on the worst day for trivia in Macon: Friday.
But, that’s OK because trivia is a midweek event at many Macon establishments, but Reboot Retrocade & Bar is having a special trivia night in honor of the holiday.
“We thought it’d be kind of fun to do … not just a nerd-based trivia but a trivia-based trivia,” said Jeremy Smith, co-owner of Reboot.
The bar created a trivia night with questions based on trivia for National Trivia Day, Smith said. The game will begin at 8 p.m. Friday. It is held every year the same date.
“If you’re a trivia fan and you like kind of pub trivias and all of those kind of things, I think there’ll be something for you,” he said.
Reboot and other restaurants use Brainblast Entertainment, a national company which hosts game nights around the country.
Reboot typically has a weekly trivia night along with these other Macon establishments.
1. Reboot Retrocade & Bar
Reboot’s trivia takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and participants can win gift cards and tokens for games.
“Trivia is kind of a big part of nerd culture, and we’re a nerd bar,” Smith said.
2. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
The Hummingbird has trivia 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday. There are three rounds. For the first two rounds, the winner gets a pitcher of beer and for the final round, the winning team gets a round of shots, said Michael Ely, a regular participant.
He said the trivia covers general knowledge instead of a specific topic, and the host gives clues on the bar’s Facebook page.
“It’s during happy hour, and the happy hour prices are the best in Macon,” he said. “It’s fun. I like it. … Anybody can come and play.”
3. Just Tap’d
Just Tap’d has trivia at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Winners receive small gift certificates to spend at the taproom, said Corey Megram, a bartender.
“We run one of the best trivias in the business,” he said. “We have the best crowd. A lot of them are repeat customers. A lot of the teams come every single week, and they all have a bunch of fun.”
4. Margaritas at Mercer Village
Luis Ortiz, the manager at Margaritas, said they have trivia at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The winner of each round can have either a pitcher of beer or a free dessert.
Ortiz said they give out first, second and third place awards for those who have the most points after all of the rounds are finished. First, second and third place prizes are gift certificates for $40, $30 and $20.
“We do it for the college kids to come and have fun, and they really enjoy it,” Ortiz said.
5. Wild Wing Cafe
Jessica Robinson, the manager at Wild Wing Cafe, said they have a Family Feud style trivia at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
First, second and third place winners receive gift cards for $25, $15 and $10.
“We have a blast, and we have the best host,” she said.
6. The Society Garden
The Society Garden has trivia at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Winners receive different prizes including beer distributor merchandise and drink tickets, said Meagan Evans, owner of The Society Garden.
She said Ben Potter, who hosts Society Garden’s trivia, writes his own questions to make a unique experience for the customer.
“He really makes it fun and interesting,” she said. “He does a really great job of putting together the questions and making it fun and interesting and different, so it’s just not your generic trivia.”
