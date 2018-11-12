Ever wanted to be on a game show? You could be called ‘to come on down’ in Macon

Come next spring folks in Middle Georgia may be called by name to “come on down” and have a chance to win cash or prizes.
The “Price is Right Live” is coming to the Macon Coliseum on April 6, according to a news release. Tickets, which range from $29-$49, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Macon Coliseum box office.
The live production is similar to the the TV show as it gives “eligible individuals” the chance to play the show’s classic games.
“Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like plinko, cliffhangers, the big wheel and the fabulous showcase,” the release said.
The live show has held productions for more than 10 years and has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes. The TV show is the longest running game show in television history, the release said.
