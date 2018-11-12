5 places to celebrate National Happy Hour Day

Half priced beer and discounted wine provides the perfect excuse to enjoy happy hour after work, and National Happy Hour Day on Monday is an added bonus.
The famed “Happy Hour” was first coined by the U.S. Navy, but it had nothing to do with alcohol, according to the Huffington Post. Peter Jensen Brown, an amateur pop culture historian, told the Huffington Post that the Navy held “happy hours” as an entertainment program. After Prohibition added alcohol to the weekly event for law-breaking citizens, modern-day happy hours began to emerge.
Although National Happy Hour Day falls on a Monday this year, you can continue to celebrate throughout the week at these popular spots in Macon.
1. Reboot Retrocade & Bar
The Reboot Retrocade & Bar has happy hour Monday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday is an all-day happy hour.
Their happy hour includes half-price pitchers of Bud Light and four tokens to play games for every alcoholic beverage purchased, said Andy Haney, general manager of Reboot.
Haney said Reboot is a great place to hang out and play a few games at their arcade.
“It’s really low-key,” Haney said. “It’s just something to do for a quick minute if you want to relax.”
2. The Tic Toc Room
For a fancy date on a budget, the Tic Toc Room has happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
General Manager Michael Hunt said on Tuesdays they offer half-priced bottles of wine, and on Wednesday and Thursday, they offer $9 martinis and $7 glasses of wine. Martinis and wine are $12 to $14 regular price.
“It’s to show our appreciation ... for [diners] paying the regular price,” Hunt said.
3. Parish on Cherry
Parish has happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day. It includes well drinks, domestic bottle beers, drafts and wines. They also have food specials including $2 chips and salsa, $3 cheese curds, $5 chicken and cheese quesadillas and .75-cent jumbo wings.
Misty Lamb, the head bartender, won Best Bartender by the Telegraph’s Best of the Best contest in 2018 and 11th Hour’s Best Bartender in their Best of Macon awards.
4. The Bearfoot Tavern
On Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bearfoot Tavern has $6 whiskeys (excluding the top-shelf whiskeys). On Thursdays, all of the wine is $5 a glass, and they have $6 martinis and cosmopolitans.
Craig Ross, assistant manager, said they are also trying to create happy hours for Mondays and Tuesdays as well.
Ross said people should come for their deals and the atmosphere.
“We’ve got the best bar in Macon. I mean, look at this. It’s beautiful,” Ross said.
5. The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
Happy hour at The Hummingbird starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. It includes two-for-one well drinks, $6 Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) pitchers and $2 PBR drafts or cans.
“It’s a chance for people to capitalize on daily deals,” said Haley Bozeman, bartender at Hummingbird. “Everybody here is a family. It’s like you expect to see the same people, and everyone kind of knows each other.”
She said their happy hour is a little more relaxed than their night time activities.
“There’s an opportunity to actually sit down and like talk to other people that are members of the community,” Bozeman said.
