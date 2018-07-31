Sponsored: Here’s what Telegraph readers tell their kids the night before school starts

We asked and you answered!
Before school gets underway, The Telegraph wanted to hear what advice you give your child the night before school starts. In return, one randomly-chosen winner received a $100 Walmart gift card and a school supply package from our sponsor, Georgia Military College’s Warner Robins campus.
The winner of our contest is Jimmie Smith from Macon, Ga.
“Stay mindful of ‘who’ you are and ‘whose’ you are, and there is no challenge you can not face. I am proud you are my son,” Smith wrote in his submission.
Check out what other readers had to say in the slideshow below.
This contest was sponsored by Georgia Military College’s Warner Robins campus.
