Sponsored: Give us your back-to-school advice, and you could win a $100 gift card

This contest is sponsored by Georgia Military College’s Warner Robins campus.
With the 2018-19 school year starting soon, parents and guardians throughout the Middle Georgia area are scrambling to prepare their children for the first day of class after summer vacation. The Telegraph invites you to help in an unusual way.
In addition to buying back-to-school supplies, parents and guardians can help their children be ready for school by equipping them with wisdom. The night before the first day of class often is an anxious time at home. Parents and guardians sometimes wonder whether the counsel they offer their children is effective.
So what’s your suggestion? In 50 words or less, please send us your favorite back-to-school advice for parents and guardians to tell their children the night before the school year starts.
We will publish a sampling of the entries, and a randomly selected winner will receive a $100 Walmart gift card and a school supply gift package from the GMC bookstore. The entry form is at the bottom of this story. The deadline is 5 p.m. July 27.
(If the survey is not appearing for you in this story, you can find it here. )
Comments