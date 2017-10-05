Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) and the Demons travel to Thomas County Central on Friday.
Peach State Sports Blog

Coverage of sports throughout the state of Georgia

Big-time matchups coming in region play Friday night

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 05, 2017 8:11 AM

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty of the season. After Friday, every area team will have played a region game.

And that’s when things get serious as teams make their push for the playoffs.

Here are my predictions for this weekend’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Valdosta at Northside: The Eagles open GHSA Region 1-6A play against the defending Class 6A champion Wildcats. ... Northside.

Bainbridge at Veterans: The Warhawks look to get some momentum going in their Region 1-5A opener. ... Bainbridge.

Warner Robins at Thomas County Central: The Demons are rolling entering Region 1-5A play. ... Warner Robins.

Upson-Lee at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs face a difficult Region 2-4A game. ... Mary Persons.

Rutland vs. Westside: The Seminoles are 7-0 in their series against the Hurricanes. ... Westside.

Northeast vs. Southwest: The Patriots have won three straight in this series. ... Southwest.

FPD at Wilkinson County: The Vikings are averaging 37.2 points per game. ... FPD.

Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales: The Trojans have won 19 of the past 20 games in this series. ... Tattnall Square.

Twiggs County at Stratford: The Eagles are allowing just 12 points per game. ... Stratford.

Crawford County at Macon County: The Eagles have lost 11 of their past 12 games against the Bulldogs. ... Macon County.

Westfield at Gatewood: The Hornets face a tough one with the Gators. ... Gatewood

Piedmont at Windsor: The Knights are still searching for their first win. ... Piedmont.

Covenant at Creekside: This could be a difficult game on the road for the Rams. ... Creekside.

Last week: 13-2.

Season: 55-18.

Daniel Shirley: 478-744-4227, @DM_Shirley

@DM_Shirley

Daniel Shirley is the sports editor. He joined The Telegraph in 2006.