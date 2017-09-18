After rout of Louisville, Clemson continues to lead the way in ACC

Football power poll for the ACC entering the fourth week of the 2017 college football season:
1. Clemson
2. Virginia Tech
3. Florida State
4. Miami
5. Louisville
6. Georgia Tech
7. N.C. State
8. Wake Forest
9. Duke
10. Virginia
11. North Carolina
12. Boston College
13. Pittsburgh
14. Syracuse
Last week’s scores
Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21
Virginia 38, Connecticut 18
N.C. State 49, Furman 16
Duke 34, Baylor 20
Wake Forest 46, Utah State 10
Syracuse 41, Central Michigan 17
Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17
North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23
Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20
Clemson 47, Louisville 21
This week’s games
Friday
Virginia at Boise State, 8 p.m.
Saturday
N.C. State at Florida State, Noon
Kent State at Louisville, Noon
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.
Comments