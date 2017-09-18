Clemson's linebacker Christian Wilkins (42) holds up Kelly Bryant (2) following his touchdown during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Clemson won 47-21.
Clemson's linebacker Christian Wilkins (42) holds up Kelly Bryant (2) following his touchdown during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Clemson won 47-21. Timothy D. Easley AP
After rout of Louisville, Clemson continues to lead the way in ACC

By Daniel Shirley

September 18, 2017 10:24 AM

Football power poll for the ACC entering the fourth week of the 2017 college football season:

1. Clemson

2. Virginia Tech

3. Florida State

4. Miami

5. Louisville

6. Georgia Tech

7. N.C. State

8. Wake Forest

9. Duke

10. Virginia

11. North Carolina

12. Boston College

13. Pittsburgh

14. Syracuse

Last week’s scores

Oklahoma State 59, Pittsburgh 21

Virginia 38, Connecticut 18

N.C. State 49, Furman 16

Duke 34, Baylor 20

Wake Forest 46, Utah State 10

Syracuse 41, Central Michigan 17

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20

Clemson 47, Louisville 21

This week’s games

Friday

Virginia at Boise State, 8 p.m.

Saturday

N.C. State at Florida State, Noon

Kent State at Louisville, Noon

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at LSU, 7 p.m.

