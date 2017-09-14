Area teams continue to grow through high school football season

Three weeks into the season, teams are starting to find out a lot about themselves as they work their way through the 2017 season. There have been several interesting games and big-time performances as teams start to get into region play.
That continues this weekend.
Here are my predictions for this weekend’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Warner Robins at Houston County: The Demons look like they could be headed for big things this season. ... Warner Robins.
Jones County at Woodland-Stockbridge: A big-time matchup in GHSA Region 4-5A. ... Jones County.
Peach County at Mary Persons: This one should be a lot of fun. ... Peach County.
Harris County at Perry: The Panthers struggled last week, but they should be able to bounce back. ... Perry.
Howard at Veterans: An interesting game that has been moved from Thursday to Friday and to McConnell-Talbert Stadium. ... Howard.
B.E.S.T. at Westside: The Seminoles look to get on track coming off an off week. ... Westside.
Warren County at FPD (Saturday): The Vikings have won all three meetings in this series. ... FPD.
Mount de Sales at Aquinas: The Cavaliers have lost three straight to the Fighting Irish. ... Mount de Sales.
Pacelli at Tattnall Square: The Trojans routed the Vikings last year. ... Tattnall Square.
Crawford County at Central-Talbotton: The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start. ... Crawford County.
Twiggs County at Greene County: The Cobras have lost their first three games. ... Greene County.
John Milledge at Westfield: The Hornets are 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. ... John Milledge.
Windsor at Flint River: The Knights are still searching for their first win. ... Windsor.
Griffin Christian at Covenant: The Rams are coming off their first loss. ... Covenant.
Last week: 12-3.
Season: 39-12.
